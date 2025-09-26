China Open today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane, Alex De Minaur vs Arthur Rinderknech | 27 September 2025

The 2025 China Open is hosting some of the best players in the world this week. The first few days of the event have been entertaining so far.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the top two seeds in Beijing. Both players started their campaign on a winning note in the first round.

Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev also entered the main draw of the China Open this week. While Khachanov was stunned by Alexandre Muller, Medvedev eased past Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for the upcoming Day of the China Open:

1) Fabian Marozsan vs Alexandre Muller

Marozsan at the 2025 China Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

First up, Fabian Marozsan will take on Alexandre Muller in the second round of the China Open.

Marozsan has had a quiet season so far. After a semifinal run in Munich, he reached the last 16 in Halle and the second round in Wimbledon. He started his campaign in Beijing with a solid win against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Muller has had a decent season so far. After a title-winning run in Hong Kong, he secured a runner-up finish in Rio and reached the third round in Toronto. The Frenchman started his campaign by upsetting the fifth seed Karen Khachanov, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Marozsan has immense potential to do well, but hasn't been able to find his rhythm on tour. Considering their recent results and record on hard courts, Muller will have a slight edge in this round.

Predicted Winner: Alexandre Muller

2) Jakub Mensik vs Arthur Cazaux

Mensik at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Jakub Mensik will take on Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the China Open.

Mensik is one of the rising stars on the main tour. After quarterfinal runs in Auckland and Brisbane, he clinched the title in Miami. The Czech entered the China Open after a second-round exit in New York and defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Cazaux, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. Apart from second-round exits in Melbourne and Wimbledon, he also reached the semifinals in Gstaad and secured a runner-up finish in Kitzbuhel. The Frenchman started his campaign with a brilliant comeback win against Shang Junchen, 0-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Mensik has had a busy season so far. He's been slightly shaky in the last few months, but should be able to solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Jakub Mensik

3) Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane

Sinner at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Jannik Sinner will take on Terence Atmane in the second round of the China Open.

Sinner is the man to beat in men's tennis. Apart from runner-up finishes in Paris and New York, he clinched the title in Melbourne and Wimbledon. He started his campaign by cruising past Marin Cilic in the first round,

Meanwhile, Terence Atmane has put in a commendable shift this year. After a quarterfinal exit in Nottingham (Challenger), he reached the last 16 in Umag and the semifinals in Cincinnati. The Frenchman entered the main draw in Beijing via the qualifiers and defeated Zhang Zhizhen in the first round.

The duo faced each other in Cincinnati, where Sinner came out on top. The Italian shouldn't have too many problems on Saturday and is most likely to power through to the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Jannik Sinner

4) Alex De Minaur vs Arthur Rinderknech

De Minaur at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Alex De Minaur will take on Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the China Open.

De Minaur has been one of the most consistent players this year. After a runner-up finish in Rotterdam, he reached the semifinals in Monte-Carlo and the quarterfinals in New York. He started his campaign in Beijing by breezing past Yunchaokete Bu in the first round.

Rinderknech, meanwhile, has ground out some impressive results this year. After a semifinal appearance in Kitzbuhel, he reached the third round in Cincinnati and the last 16 in New York. The Frenchman started his campaign with a resilient win against David Goffin in the first round.

De Minaur has been in top form in the last few weeks. Despite Rinderknech's amazing run in Beijing, the Australian is most likely to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Alex De Minaur

