China Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Coco Gauff vs Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Muchova vs Paula Badosa | 28 September 2025

The China Open is hosting some of the world's top players this week. The first few days of the event have been engaging so far.

Coco Gauff started her title defense with a resilient win over Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round. The American will be eager to redeem herself after a disappointing run in New York.

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula are also through to the second round in Beijing. While Swiatek edged past Yuan Yue, Pegula eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, 6-0, 6-3.

With the action starting to heat up at the China Open, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Sunday.

1) Belinda Bencic vs Priscilla Hon

Bencic at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic will take on Priscilla Hon in the third round of the China Open.

Bencic picked up the pace effortlessly after her maternity break this year. She not only clinched the title in Abu Dhabi but also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. The Swiss pro started her campaign with a routine victory over Katie Volynets in the second round.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon has raised her level in the last few months. After a third-round exit in New York, she entered the China Open via the qualifiers. The Australian defeated Viktorija Golubic and Jelena Ostapenko in the first two rounds.

Bencic will fancy her chances against an opponent ranked outside the top 100 on tour. Despite Hon's recent rush of form, she is most likely to come up short in the third round.

Predicted Winner: Belinda Bencic

2) Sofia Kenin vs Jasmine Paolini

Next up, Sofia Kenin will take on Jasmine Paolini in the third round of the China Open.

Kenin has had a promising season so far. After a runner-up finish in Charleston, she reached the last 16 in Washington and the first round in New York. The American started her campaign with a solid win against Polina Kudermetova, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini has been one of the standout performers this year. Apart from a title-winning run in Rome, she also secured a runner-up finish in Cincinnati and reached the third round in New York. The Italian defeated Anastasija Sevastova in the second round, 6-1, 6-3.

An even contest will be on the cards in the third round. Considering Paolini's recent results on tour, she should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini

3) Coco Gauff vs Leylah Fernandez

Next up, Coco Gauff will square off against Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

Gauff has had a hot-and-cold season this year. After a title-winning run in Paris, she reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati and the fourth round in New York. The American started her campaign by cruising past Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez has also had a season filled with ups and downs. After early exits in Cincinnati and Monterrey, she reached the third round in New York. The Canadian outfoxed Maria Sakkari in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, in the second round.

Gauff has a point to prove after her early loss in New York. The American should be able to power through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Coco Gauff

4) Karolina Muchova vs Paula Badosa

Muchova at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Karolina Muchova will take on Paula Badosa in the third round of the China Open.

Muchova has had a frustrating season so far. After a first-round exit in Wimbledon, she reached the last 16 in Montreal and the quarterfinals in New York. The Czech made no mistake against Sorana Cirstea and defeated the Romanian, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa marked her return from injury with a solid win against Antonia Ruzic in the second round. The Spaniard has a positive record on hard courts this year and also reached the semifinals in Melbourne. She'll be desperate to stay fit and make a significant impact on tour.

A mouthwatering encounter will be on the cards in the third round. Badosa's fitness concerns will tilt the tie in Muchova's favor, but the Spaniard's determination might just see her through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Paula Badosa

