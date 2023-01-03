Christopher Eubanks shares details of nightmare start to the year, Patrick Mcenroe sympathizes

American tennis professional Christopher Eubanks' start to the new year will certainly keep him awake in the coming days. Former tennis player Patrick McEnroe reacted to the Australian's ordeal and sent his regards to Eubanks.
The 26-year-old was scheduled to ply his trade at the upcoming Maharashtra Open in India, however, due to breathing problems, Eubanks opted to withdraw from the tournament and head to Australia in preparation for the Australian Open. Problems began when the American tried to book his flight from Pune to Auckland, ahead of the Australian Open.
The Atalanta-born man shared his ordeal on social media through a series of tweets. Eubanks started by describing his difficulties while trying to book a flight to Auckland.
Eubanks further added how the airline's staff took hours to check-in his bags, and after eventually reaching Bengaluru, Eubanks learned that his next flight to Sydney was delayed by eight hours.
The World No. 123 further stated that he was not allowed to enter the lounge because of its rule of allowing travelers with less than four hours of flight.
Eventually, the player got through and described his flight to Sydney as the "most uncomfortable flight."
To make things worse, when Eubanks landed in Auckland, he found out that two of his bags went missing and did not arrive in Auckland. He said that he would keep his fans updated about the situation.
Patrick McEnroe reacted to the post and sympathized with his compatriot.
"My man I feel your pain. That’s a brutal trip. Life as a tennis player is all glory right?? Wishing you all the best !!," McEnroe captioned his tweet.
Christopher Eubanks received a wildcard for Australian Open 2023
26-year-old Christopher Eubanks played some of the best tennis of his career in the second half of last year to earn a wildcard for 2023's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open. The American finished second in the USTA's Australian Open Wildcard Play-off to earn his place in the tournament.
Eubanks played in the 2022 US Open and lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner in the second round. The American had qualified for the main draw at the New York Major after winning his qualifying matches.
