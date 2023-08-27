Christopher Eubanks vs Soon-woo Kwon preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Christopher Eubanks vs Soon-woo Kwon

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Date: Monday, August 28

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Christopher Eubanks vs Soon-woo Kwon preview

Western & Southern Open - Day 1

Twenty Eighth seed Christopher Eubanks will take on Soon-woo Kwon in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

The American has made a decent start to the season, amassing 37 wins from 58 matches and a title-winning run at the Mallorca Open. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open and the Atlanta Open. More importantly, he reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old, however, will be entering the US Open on the back of early exits at the Canada Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Highly-rated youngster Ben Shelton outlasted him in the first round in Cincinnati 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. In Toronto, meanwhile, he fell in his opener to Gael Monfils.

50th ABN AMRO Open 2023 - Day 2

On the other hand, Soon-woo Kwon will make his return to competitive tennis after five months at the US Open. He was sidelined from the main tour due to a shoulder injury.

The Korean made an encouraging start to the season, registering 10 wins from 16 matches and a title-winning run at the Adelaide International 2. He also reached the second round at the Qatar Open.

Kwon is poised to make his fifth appearance at the US Open, and will be determined to start well and make a significant impact at the New York Major.

Christopher Eubanks vs Soon Woo Kwon head-to-head

The head-to-head between Eubanks and Woo Kwon is tied at 1-1. Eubanks defeated the South Korean in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Australian Open.

Christopher Eubanks vs Soon Woo Kwon odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks Soon Woo Kwon

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Christopher Eubanks vs Soon Woo Kwon prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 1

The first round of the 2023 US Open promises an exciting encounter between Christopher Eubanks and Soon-woo Kwon. Both players have given a taste of their potential in the last few months, making this an engrossing contest.

Eubanks, the twenty-eighth seed, has had a solid season so far, displaying his power and athleticism on the court. With a strong serve and a powerful forehand, he can dictate play and put his opponents under pressure. However, his recent early exits at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open might have affected his confidence.

Kwon, on the other hand, is making his return to competitive tennis after a five-month hiatus due to a shoulder injury. Known for his speed and agility, he possesses excellent defensive skills and can retrieve seemingly impossible shots. His title-winning run at the Adelaide International 2 earlier this year showcased his ability to compete at a high level.

While both players have their strengths, Eubanks' powerful game and previous victory over Kwon might give him a slight edge in this match.

Tennis fans can expect an exciting match with both players giving their all. Ultimately, the outcome will depend on how well each player executes their game plan on the day. Considering match fitness and Eubanks' recent results, he should be able to solve this riddle and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Eubanks to win in four sets