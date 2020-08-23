Cincinnati 2020: Adrian Mannarino vs John Millman preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino opens his campaign at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters against gritty Australian John Millman.

The 38th-ranked Mannarino started his season with a trio of first-round exits. He lost in Doha to Alexander Bublik, took a set off Auckland finalist Andreas Seppi in a three-set loss and fell in straight sets to eventual Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem.

Adrian Mannarino then picked up his first of only two wins in the season when he beat Alexei Popyrin in the first round in Montpellier before losing to eventual champion Gael Monfils in the next round.

Another pair of opening round exits followed for the Frenchman in Rotterdam and Delray Beach before the left-hander beat Cameron Noorie to get past the opening hurdle in Dubai.

However, Adrian Mannarino fell to Grigor Dimitrov in a third-set tiebreak in the next round to suffer his seventh loss of the season in as many tournaments.

Adrian Mannarino's first-round opponent in Cincinnati, John Millman, on the other hand, has had a better start to the season. The world number 43 won his first four matches in 2020 - two at the inaugural ATP Cup and two in Auckland before losing to Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals.

Millman continued his good form at the Australian Open, navigating the first two rounds at his 'home' Grand Slam tournament for the loss of just one set.

In a rematch of the pair's 2018 US Open fourth round, lightning almost struck twice when the Australian came within two points of another upset win over Roger Federer. However, that was not to be as Millman lost six points on the trot to lose the match.

The Federer defeat seemed to have knocked the winds out of Millman's sails though. The world number 43 lost his next two matches in Delray Beach and Acapulco before he won both his singles matches in Australia's Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

Adrian Mannarino vs John Millman head-to-head

Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino and John Millman have met just once on the ATP Tour. That clash happened in the opening round at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo last year.

After dropping the opening set 4-6, Millman regrouped to take a tough three-set win. He would go on to win three more matches in the tournament to reach the final before he went down to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Adrian Mannarino vs John Millman prediction

Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino has a superior pedigree in Masters 1000 tournaments compared to Millman. The Frenchman has won 36 matches in the tournament category compared to the Australian's tally of seven.

Even though he has won only two matches all year, Adrian Mannarino has arrived in Cincinnati off a win in the Monterrey 100 Challenger in his last competitive outing.

The Frenchman has won five matches in Cincinnati, which includes at least a win in his last three appearances at the tournament. In contrast, John Millman, in his only appearance in the Cincinnati main-draw in 2016, has just one win at the tournament.

A three-set win for Adrian Mannarino would be the most likely outcome when the duo clash in the opening round at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters.

Prediction: Adrian Mannarino to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020.

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $4,674,780.

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN.

Match timing: Not before 3 PM EDT (12:30 AM IST).