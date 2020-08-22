Cincinnati 2020: Alize Cornet vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

French veteran Alize Cornet will take on teenager Caty McNally in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.

Cornet, who has won six singles titles on the WTA tour, hasn't quite found much success at Cincinnati in the past; she has never gone past the Round of 32 there. In that context, the Frenchwoman wouldn't be complaining much about the tournament being shifted to the US Open courts in New York this year.

Meanwhile Cornet's opponent, the 18-year-old American wildcard Caty McNally, is looking to make it past the opening round of a WTA Premier tournament for the first time in her career.

Caty McNally is looking for her first win in the WTA Premier Series

Alize Cornet and Caty McNally both lost in the second round at the Australian Open this year. They would now be looking to get a win or two under their belt before the US Open next week, which is to be played on the same courts as the Western & Southern Open.

Alize Cornet vs Caty McNally head-to-head

Alize Cornet

Alize Cornet and Caty McNally have never played each other before. McNally turned pro just last year and hasn't faced too many big names on the tour, which makes for a potentially exciting first meeting between the pair.

Alize Cornet vs Caty McNally prediction

Alize Cornet has been known as a giant-killer for most of her career. While she has just a handful of titles to her name, Cornet is famous for giving significant cameo performances in Grand Slams and WTA Premier events.

Advertisement

Remarkably, the Frenchwoman's most significant victories have come over none other than Serena Williams. Cornet beat the 23-time Slam champion three times on the trot in 2014 - at Wimbledon, Dubai and Wuhan.

Caty McNally, on the other hand, was one of the most talked about players on the junior circuit alongside compatriot Coco Gauff. Hailing from Cincinnati, McNally reached the final of the girls singles event at the French Open in 2018, where she lost to Gauff. McNally's best results on the junior circuit actually came in doubles though, where she won two Slam titles in 2018.

Playing in her home tournament which is being played away from its home this year, McNally will look to take the initiative early on. The American has a playing style that is rather rare today: an all-court, attacking game based on exceptional variety. Whether it is coming to the net, incorporating serve-and-volley or throwing in the slice backhand, McNally constantly tries to mix things up.

The teenager would hope to take advantage of Cornet's weak serve, which often struggles to top 50 per cent on the first serve and coughs up plenty of double faults on the second.

The Frenchwoman's strength is her aggressive baseline play; she often swings hard for the fences and aims to hit corners. The former World No. 11 will look to take control of the rallies with her forehand and her solid two-handed backhand, the latter of which is her favorite shot.

If both players find their rhythm, this could be one of the most thrilling contests of the day.

Prediction: Alize Cornet to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm EDT (12 am IST)

Pre-match betting odds (bet365): Alize Cornet - 1.61, Caty McNally - 2.20

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN