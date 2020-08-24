Cincinnati 2020: Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12.30 am IST

Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev preview

Andy Murray marked his comeback to the ATP tour at the 2020 Western & Southern Open in New York with a solid performance against Frances Tiafoe.

For someone playing his first tournament of the year, Murray looked in great form throughout the match. He had a minor blip towards the end of the second set, but the three-time Slam champion recovered quickly to win the match 7-6, 3-6, 6-1.

Murray will be hoping to continue his form from the first round when he faces fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Zverev had turned a corner after his horrid 2019 season with a semifinal run at this year's Australian Open, the German's best Slam result so far. But a Round of 16 loss to Tommy Paul in Acapulco and the COVID-19 break that followed halted the 23-year-old's momentum.

After getting a few matches under his belt at the ill-fated Adria Tour, the World No. 7 will now be looking to launch his US Open series campaign with a strong performance against Murray.

Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Murray and Zverev have previously met only once back in Australian Open 2016

Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev have met only once on the tour so far, with the Scot leading the head-to-head 1-0.

That lone meeting came way back in 2016, in the opening round of the Australian Open. Zverev was only 18 years old then and had just broken into the top 100, while Murray was at the peak of his powers. The Brit made light work of the teenager, winning in straight sets for the loss of just six games.

Things are different now though as the German is one of the best players in the world. Murray, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries for close to four years, and is currently ranked No. 129.

Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev prediction

The COVID break seems to have helped Andy Murray, as he wasn't forced to rush his recovery in order to play at his home Grand Slam (Wimbledon). The former World No. 1 also got some much-needed match practice at the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament before coming to New York for the US Open series.

Alexander Zverev meanwhile has had a decent amount of match practice too, playing a few matches at the Adria Tour and the Ultimate Tennis Showdown. Zverev had also assured his fans he was working hard during the break, even famously saying "You will see who has worked hard in the lockdown" at one point.

Alexander Zverev played a few matches at the Adria Tour

It is not clear whether Zverev is in competitive shape yet, but the match seems very evenly poised. The fans will likely witness a good contest between the past and the future of men's tennis on Monday.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in three sets.