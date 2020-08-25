Cincinnati 2020: Anett Kontaveit vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open 

Match details

Fixture: Anett Kontaveit vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: 25 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Merry Marie 😃



On the fifth match point, @MarieBouzkova collects a sixth Top 20 win of her career with her 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 upset over No. 6 seed Kvitova.#CInCyTENNIS pic.twitter.com/yyrl3Blrqu — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 24, 2020

Anett Kontaveit vs Marie Bouzkova preview

World No. 20 Anett Kontaveit goes into her Western & Southern Open third-round match against Marie Bouzkova on the back of a couple of impressive performances. Kontaveit has registered two straight-sets wins in New York so far, over talented players Daria Kasatkina and Jil Teichmann.

The 24-year-old has had a solid 2020, having made her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open earlier this year. She is the first Estonian player – male or female – to achieve that milestone.

Your @wta sweet 1⃣6⃣



🇷🇺 Kudermetova vs. Mertens 🇧🇪

🇺🇸 Pegula vs. Sabalenka 🇧🇾

🇯🇵 Osaka vs. Yastremska 🇺🇦

🇪🇪 Kontaveit vs. Bouzkova 🇨🇿

🇬🇧 Konta vs. Zvonareva 🇷🇺

🇬🇷 Sakkari vs. S. Williams 🇺🇸

🇺🇸 McHale vs. Jabeur 🇹🇳

🇧🇾 Azarenka vs. Cornet 🇫🇷#CInCyTENNIS — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 25, 2020

Marie Bouzkova, on the other hand, started the tournament with a straight-sets win over qualifier Anna Kalinskaya, before running into one of the favourites in Petra Kvitova. Bouzkova pulled off a stunning comeback against the No. 6 seed after dropping the first set, eventually winning the match with a scoreline of 2-6 7-5 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Kontaveit and Bouzkova have not faced each other on the tour so far. This will be the first WTA meeting between the two.

Anett Kontaveit vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Marie Bouzkova pulled off a stunning victory against compatriot Petra Kvitova in the Round of 32

Both Anett Kontaveit and Marie Bouzkova have had decent seasons so far, with a positive win-loss record through the year. While Kontaveit has 18 wins and six losses to her name, Bouzkova has lost seven of her 20 games this season.

It will be interesting to see how Bouzkova, who is ranked No. 48 at the moment, approaches the match against Kontaveit in the Round of 16.

The 22-year-old has shown a penchant for upsets this year – she not only defeated Kvitova in the Round of 32 at New York, but also pulled off a 6-4 6-4 victory over World No. 15 Johanna Konta at the Top Seed Open earlier this month. She had defeated the Brit earlier in the season too, in the Monterrey semifinal back in March.

All things considered, Kontaveit is likely to have her hands full when she runs into the Czech on Tuesday.

Prediction: Marie Bouzkova to win in three sets.