Cincinnati 2020: Aryna Sabalenka vs CiCi Bellis preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs CiCi Bellis

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 5 pm EDT, 2.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Aryna Sabalenka vs CiCi Bellis preview

World No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka will begin her campaign at this year’s Western & Southern Open on Monday, against Catherine ‘CiCi’ Bellis.

The Belarusian will be looking to start the American hardcourt swing on a positive note, in the lead-up to the US Open. This second round encounter promises to be an enthralling affair between two women who play high-octane tennis.

On paper, Aryna Sabalenka is the overwhelming favorite against Bellis, who’s ranked No. 249 in the world. However, most fans would know that the American is far from a pushover.

In fact, CiCi Bellis has been in decent form of late. Not only did she perform well at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, but she also went past a couple of qualifiers in New York before beating Oceane Dodin in the opening round of the main draw.

CiCi Bellis

CiCi Bellis had a tough time against the Frenchwoman, who made her fight for every single point. Bellis missed a few opportunities to close out the match, as Dodin hung tight and took the decider to a tiebreak.

But the American upped her game by several notches when it mattered the most, ultimately triumphing 6-2 3-6 7-6 (1).

Aryna Sabalenka, however, would be an entirely different ball-game for Bellis. The Belarusian is renowned for being one of the biggest hitters on the WTA tour right now, and she is also a solid competitor.

If Bellis falters like she did in the second set and parts of the third against Dodin, Sabalenka will waste no time in sending her packing.

Aryna Sabalenka vs CiCi Bellis head-to-head

The head-to-head between Aryna Sabalenka and CiCi Bellis is currently at 0-0 as they are yet to face each other on the WTA tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs CiCi Bellis prediction

CiCi Bellis will have it tough against Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to prove a point at the Western & Southern Open after losing early at Lexington. Needless to say, she will come out all guns blazing.

Sabalenka is a high-quality baseline player and enjoys dictating the rallies with her powerful groundstrokes off both wings. Although she doesn’t come to the net as often as CiCi Bellis, the Belarusian is more than capable of closing out points when needed.

Sabalenka does rely a lot on her serve though, and if Bellis is able to return well she could put up a tough fight. But the American will also have to bring some consistency in her own serve, which was at times very wayward against Dodin.

This is likely to be a closely fought match, but Sabalenka’s big-hitting ability and tenacious nature should see her through.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.