Cincinnati 2020: Danielle Collins vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Jil Teichmann has been making plenty of waves in the tennis world lately. She came through qualifying to win her first WTA singles title at Prague 2019, and just a few weeks later beat World No. 7 Kiki Bertens to grab her second title at Palermo.

Now in her fourth professional season, the Swiss has fully come into her own and seems determined to establish herself as a top-rung player. Continuing her march through the tour after the COVID-19 break, Teichmann will go up against Danielle Collins in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

Teichmann has slowly but surely built on her last season's success, and it all came to a head a couple of weeks ago at Lexington. The Swiss reached her third WTA final in what was a giant-killing spree, beating Yulia Putintseva and Shelby Rogers before losing to Jennifer Brady.

In stark contrast, Danielle Collins has had a rather mediocre year so far. Aside from her off-court controversies, the American has compiled a 9-9 W-L record in competitive matches in 2020.

On a three-match losing streak from the World TeamTennis Exhibition, Collins has fallen far below her level in 2019 - where she had reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and enjoyed a career-high ranking of No. 23.

Jil Teichmann vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Jil Teichmann plays a forehand at 2020 Top Seed Open

This will be the first ever meeting between Jil Teichmann and Danielle Collins. The pair have never met before either on the WTA tour or the ITF circuit.

Jil Teichmann vs Danielle Collins prediction

Jil Teichmann

Since her breakthrough at Melbourne last year, Danielle Collins has failed to replicate her aggressive playing style in full. And against an in-form player like Jil Teichmann, the World No. 53 will have to work really hard to make things competitive.

The Swiss on her part is coming in with a truckload of momentum. She followed up her Lexington campaign with convincing wins in the Cincinnati qualifying rounds, where she beat Shelby Rogers to make the main draw.

Teichmann has had a lot of matches under her belt this year with a W-L record of 14-10 in all competitive matches. Danielle Collins on the other hand has made news for being dismissed from the World TeamTennis Tournament by breaching COVID-19 safety protocols, rather than her tennis.

Prediction: Jil Teichmann to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 5 pm EDT (2.30 am IST)

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN