Cincinnati 2020: David Goffin vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: David Goffin vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: 25 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

David Goffin vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Jan-Lennard Struff is finally living up to some of his vast potential, as he has made his way into the Round of 16 at the 2020 Western & Southern Open. Opposite him would be another player who has also arguably failed to live up to the expectations - David Goffin.

Both players have registered impressive wins so far at the Cincinnati Masters. David Goffin dismissed the talented Borna Coric in straight sets, after getting a first-round bye. Struff on the other hand has overcome two of the most talented youngsters on the tour right now - Alex de Minaur and Denis Shapovalov.

When in form, World No. 10 Goffin is one of the most exciting players to watch on the tour. His attacking instincts coupled with his immense variety often produce a slew of jaw-dropping shots.

Jan-Lennard Struff on his part has some serious firepower too, and he will be looking to play with controlled aggression on Tuesday. Struff has often shown signs of top 10 quality but has never been able to sustain a good run of form. His inconsistency has been the biggest bane of his career so far, and that's exactly what he'll have to avoid against Goffin.

David Goffin vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Davaid Goffin leads Jan-Lennard Struff by 3-1 in the H2H

David Goffin leads Jan-Lennard Struff by a margin of 3-1 in the head-to-head. All three of the Belgian's wins have come on hardcourt, whereas the solitary win for Struff has been on clay.

Their most recent encounter in Barcelona (2019) was won by Struff by a score of 7-6 (6), 6-3.

David Goffin vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Plenty of winners can be expected in this match-up as both players love to go big off both wings. Struff and Goffin enjoy hitting the ball flat and hard, but could perhaps look to change their tactics against each other.

Struff in particularly will be quite wary of the Belgian’s smooth backhand. The crosscourt exchanges will play into the hands of Goffin, who is known to push his opponents back behind the baseline with his depth.

The German might try to change the patterns by hitting down the line and approaching the net more frequently. Struff will also have to serve at his absolute best, because Goffin is an expert at capitalizing on second serves.

That said, the Belgian has a lot more experience of playing at this level. If he succeeds at elongating the points and bringing his deep groundstrokes into play, then Struff would have a hard time imposing his game on the proceedings.

Prediction: David Goffin to win in three sets.