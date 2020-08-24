Cincinnati 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Match timing: 7 PM EDT, 4.30 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

Dominic Thiem vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Dominic Thiem

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem opens his campaign at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters with a second-round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

The Austrian had an underwhelming start to the 2020 season as he lost two of his three matches at the inaugural ATP Cup. But he soon found his best form at the Australian Open, where he beat then World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

In his third Grand Slam final and first at Melbourne Park, Dominic Thiem took a two sets to one lead against defending champion Novak Djokovic before falling in five.

At his next stop, Dominic Thiem lost in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open to Italian Gianluca Mager. The COVID-19 outbreak forced the suspension of the tour after that but Thiem remained active throughout the lockdown, playing in a series of exhibition tournaments.

The Austrian's opponent Filip Krajinovic opened his season in Doha, where he fell to Fernando Verdasco in the second round. He then lost easily against Roger Federer in the second round of the Australian Open.

Krajinovic made successive semifinals in Montpellier and Rotterdam, losing to eventual champion Gael Monfils in straight sets on each occasion. Like Dominic Thiem, the 28-year-old Krajinovic also participated in the Adria Tour - where he lost to the Austrian in the final of the Belgrade leg.

In his first competitive outing in over six months, the Serb won his opener at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters against Salvatore Caruso.

Dominic Thiem vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Dominic Thiem

Even though Dominic Thiem and Filip Krajinovic clashed at the Adria Tour, the pair have never met on the ATP tour. This second round match at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters will be their first ever competitive match.

Dominic Thiem vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Dominic Thiem

Like all players entering the 2020 Cincinnati Masters, Dominic Thiem has also not played a competitive match in over six months. But unlike most of the others, the Austrian has kept himself match fit by participating in a variety of exhibitions across Europe. Against Krajinovic on Monday, Thiem is unlikely to suffer from ring rust.

Dominic Thiem is a Masters 1000 champion (2019 Indian Wells) and has won 63 matches in the tournament category, compared with Krajinovic's modest tally of 13.

A two-time quarterfinalist at Cincinnati, Dominic Thiem is the clear favorite against Krajinovic - who lost his only match at the tournament against Robin Haase in 2018.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in straight sets.