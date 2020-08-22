Cincinnati 2020: Donna Vekic vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Victoria Azarenka will be looking to kick off the American hardcourt season with a win when she takes the court for her first round match at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

The Belarusian has been in abysmal form over the last few months, and has slipped to No. 59 in the WTA rankings. After losing in the first round at Monterrey just before the pandemic struck, she didn't have much joy upon her return either as she suffered a straight-sets drubbing at the hands of Venus Williams in Lexington.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Venus swept the floor with Azarenka in the match that lasted only about 75 minutes. The World No. 59 wasn't able to defend a single break point, and she got broken four times herself to lose 3-6 2-6.

Azarenka's opponent in New York, World No. 24 Donna Vekic, is not in the best of form either. But she was far more consistent than the Belarusian before the pandemic struck, having beaten Maria Sharapova on her way to the Australian Open third round.

Vekic was active during the lockdown, playing a few matches at the ill-fated Adria Tour as well as the 'Hrvatski Premier Tennis' exhibition. However, her return to the tour was underwhelming as she bowed out to Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round at Palermo.

Donna Vekic vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Donna Vekic at the 2020 Palermo Open

The first round match at the Western and Southern Open will be the third meeting between Donna Vekic and Victoria Azarenka, with the former having won both matches.

Vekic eased past Azarenka 6-2 7-5 in the second round at Cincinnati last year, where she took advantage of some poor serving on the part of the Belarusian. Before that the two had also played each other at the 2019 San Jose event, with the same result - a straight sets win for the Croat.

Donna Vekic vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon 2015

Given the form of the players, their previous history, their rankings and the injury record of Victoria Azarenka, Donna Vekic goes into the match as the favorite. The Croat will be looking to extend her unbeaten run against Azarenka in what seems like a relatively straightforward first-round encounter.

Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion in her own right, will have to turn back the clock if she hopes to get past her younger opponent. The Belarusian can, however, look to take advantage of Vekic's transition from clay to hardcourts and also her heavy travel schedule before arriving in New York.

To counter Vekic's aggressive baseline game, Azarenka will have to come up with the kind of tireless defense and movement that have been such a vital part of her game over the years. The Belarusian will also have to show more consistency with her serve than she has in the recent past.

Prediction: Donna Vekic to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 2 pm EDT, 11.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN