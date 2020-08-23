Cincinnati 2020: Elise Mertens vs Rebecca Peterson preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Elise Mertens will be looking to get her American hardcourt season off to a good start as she takes on Rebecca Peterson in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday.

Mertens had some disappointing results at the start of 2020, suffering early exits at the Australian Open, Dubai and Doha. But after a first-round defeat in Palermo, she had an incredible run at the Prague Open - where she reached the final, ultimately losing to Simona Halep.

On her way to the final, Mertens beat aggressive baseliners like Camila Giorgi, Krystina Pliskova and Eugenie Bouchard, as well as all-court players like Jasmine Paolini, losing just two sets in the process.

Her opponent on Sunday, World No. 46 Rebecca Peterson, certainly has no dearth of experience. She had a very impressive second half of the year in 2019, bagging titles in Jiangxi and Tianjin - including wins over big-name opponents like Venus Williams, Elina Rybakina and Ons Jabeur.

However, Peterson has had very little match play since the pandemic struck. Her only match since the restart of the WTA tour has been a 5-7 4-6 loss to Camila Giorgi in Palermo.

Elise Mertens vs Rebecca Peterson head-to-head

Rebecca Peterson at the 2019 US Open

The match at the Western and Southern Open is going to be their second one; Elise Mertens currently leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Rebecca Peterson.

Their previous meeting was in Cincinnati itself, in the round of 32 two years ago. Mertens prevailed 4-5 6-2 7-6 after losing the first set, but Peterson did put up an admirable fight - particularly in the hard-fought deciding set.

Elise Mertens vs Rebecca Peterson prediction

Elise Mertens at the 2020 Prague Open

On the back of an excellent run in Prague, Elise Mertens comes into the first round of the Western and Southern Open as the favorite. But after a long run of matches on clay, a transition to hardcourts could be tricky for the Belgian.

To cause an upset, Rebecca Peterson will have to exploit Mertens' serve as much as she possibly can. She will also have to try and finish points quicker, instead of letting the World No. 22 take control of the rallies.

With solid hitting off both wings and a sound defensive game from the baseline, Peterson has it in her to give Mertens a few headaches. But given her form and past history, the Belgian can be expected to edge this one.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN