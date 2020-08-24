Cincinnati 2020: Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Match timing: 5 pm EDT, 2.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics preview

One of four players who tested positive for COVID-19 at the ill-fated Adria Tour, Grigor Dimitrov returned to competitive tennis at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters on Sunday. It was a successful return too, as he registered a straight-sets win over Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

For a place in the third round, Dimitrov will now take on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Monday.

After losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco semifinal in his last competitive appearance almost six months ago, the 29-year-old Bulgarian is now 8-5 for the season. The World No. 19 started 2020 by winning his first two matches at the inaugural ATP Cup, but then lost four of his next six before making the last-four in Acapulco.

Marton Fucsovics, like Grigor Dimitrov, is also 8-5 for the season. He won his Cincinnati opener against Norbert Gombos in straight sets, which helped end a three-match losing streak spanning across Dubai, Marseille and Rotterdam.

The World No. 84 had opened his season with a run to the Doha quarterfinal (lost to Miomir Kecmanovic) before he took a set off six-time champion Roger Federer in a four-set defeat in the Australian Open fourth round.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

The Cincinnati meeting between Grigor Dimitrov and Marton Fucsovics will be the pair's first ever match against each other on tour, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov is a far more experienced campaigner in Masters 1000 tournaments than Marton Fucsovics. The Bulgarian has won 88 matches in the tournament category compared to Fucsovic's modest tally of eight.

Despite having never met the Hungarian before, a fit Grigor Dimitrov would have ordinarily been an odds-on favorite in this matchup. However, the World No. 19 is yet to regain full fitness after being laid low by the COVID-19 virus.

As recently as a couple of weeks ago, Grigor Dimitrov was unsure about participating in Cincinnati as he was struggling with a slow recovery.

"For everyone, there are a lot of questions, and few answers. For myself, there's also the physical aspect. Mentally, I could. But to put back three kilos of weight in three weeks, play Cincinnati and the US Open, five sets... it seems to me that's a little ambitious. There are days when I am good and I can practice for a long time, and (there are) other days when I'm tired a lot," Grigor Dimitrov had said.

Still, Grigor Dimitrov would fancy his chances against his 84th-ranked opponent at one of his favourite stops on the tour. Cincinnati has been a happy hunting ground for the Bulgarian; three years ago he won five consecutive matches at the tournament without dropping a set, to win his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Interestingly, both Dimitrov and Fucsovics lost to Stan Wawrinka in their respective last appearances at Cincinnati. While the 2017 champion fell to the Swiss player in a third-set tiebreak in the opening round last year, Fucsovics lost in straight sets in the 2018 third round.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.