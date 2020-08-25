Cincinnati 2020: Johanna Konta vs Vera Zvonareva preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Johanna Konta vs Vera Zvonareva

Date: 25 August

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 1 pm EDT, 10.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Johanna Konta vs Vera Zvonareva preview

Vera Zvonareva (R)

Former World No. 4 Johanna Konta takes on two-time Major finalist Vera Zvonareva for a place in the quarterfinals at the 2020 Western & Southern Open.

Konta had a good 2019 season, the highlights of which were a semifinal appearance at the French Open and quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open. This year, however, the Brit started on a three-match losing streak before turning it around at Monterrey - where she reached the semifinals.

The World No. 15 beat Kirsten Flipkens in her opening round match yesterday. It was a convincing performance, as Konta won 86% of her first serve points overall and completely overwhelmed Flipkens in the second set.

Her opponent on Tuesday, the 36-year-old veteran Vera Zvonareva, has turned back the clock at Flushing Meadows. Having decided to give tennis a second chance in the second half of 2017, the former World No. 2 started 2020 with promise as she reached the semifinals at the Indian Wells Challenger.

Zvonareva's momentum was cut short by the COVID-19 break, but it seems like she is getting back into her groove now. The Russian has already had multiple good wins during her first week in New York.

After qualifying for the main draw, Vera Zvonareva upset World No. 36 Magda Linette in the first round. She then beat Laura Siegemund in stunning fashion, giving up a grand total of two games in the match.

The Russian veteran will come into the encounter against Johanna Konta with nothing to lose. While the Brit is the clear favorite, she would have to be careful about not letting her guard down when pitted against such an experienced opponent.

Johanna Konta vs Vera Zvonareva head-to-head

Vera Zvonareva

Johanna Konta and Vera Zvonareva haven't played each other before. The British hard-hitter had started to peak just when Zvonareva had her run-in with a career threatening shoulder injury, so it's not a surprise that they never crossed paths on the tour.

Johanna Konta vs Vera Zvonareva prediction

Johanna Konta returns a serve at 2019 US Open

Vera Zvonareva has been on her way back for a long time now. She made a return to the top 100 just last year, as she reached the semifinals at Shenzhen and St. Petersburg. However, it can't be denied that the Russian's best years are behind her.

On the other hand, the younger Johanna Konta played some of her best tennis during her deep runs at the big events last year. Konta would be looking to go the extra mile this year at the Western & Southern Open and the US Open, especially since many top names like Simona Halep and Ashleigh Barty have opted to sit out.

In the end, the will of Johanna Konta just might prove to be too much for the comeback story of Vera Zvonareva.

Prediction: Johanna Konta to win in three sets.