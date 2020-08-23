Cincinnati 2020: Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova will be looking to kick off the remainder of her 2020 season with a win against Veronika Kudermetoc in the second round of the Western and Southern Open in New York on Sunday.

After the withdrawal of Ash Barty and Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova comes into the tournament as the top seed. The Czech player got off to a rocky start in 2020, not making it past the third round at the Australian Open, or in Doha and Dubai.

Since the lockdown, Karolina Pliskova has been active in her home country where she competed in the 'Livescore Cup' and the Czech Elite Cup, winning 5 out the 7 matches she played.

Since the tour restarted, Karolina Pliskova has only made one appearance in a doubles match on clay at the Prague Open which she won, before withdrawing from the next round.

Karolina Pliskova's opponent, World No. 41 Veronika Kudermetova, has had an underwhelming start to the season as well. The Kazan-based player exited early in Melbourne, Doha and Dubai. She did feature in the singles draw at the Prague Open after lockdowns eased, but lost to Eugenie Bouchard in the first round.

Kudermetova does however come into the second round match on the back of an impressive win against Ajla Tomljanović where she fought hard to prevail in three sets after losing the first.

Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2019 French Open

The meeting between the two players at the Western and Southern Open on Sunday is just their second on the tour so far. Karolina Pliskova leads the head-to-head against Veronika Kudermetova 1-0.

Karolina Pliskova prevailed in their only match on the women's tour on clay at the Stuttgart Open round of 16 in 2018. The Czech player was in fine form and won the match in straight sets 7-6 6-3, not losing serve even once, before going on to lift the title in Germany.

Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Karolina Pliskova at the Qatar Total Open 2020

Given their rankings and history on the women's tour, it would be easy to call Pliskova the favourite for the match. However, both players have been in similar form in 2020 and Kudermetova has already played a match in New York, making the transition from clay to hardcourts.

Pliskova will approach the game in her trademark all-or-nothing style, and look to get into full-flow ahead of the US Open. Kudermetova will have to rise to the occasion to cause Pliskova some problems by consistently returning and taking control of the game, forcing Pliskova on to the defensive.

Although she showed positive signs against Tomljanovic, Kudermetova's recent form with her return has been erratic, and to show up against one of the best servers on tour may be a tall order.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win two tight sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 4.15 pm EDT, 1.45 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN