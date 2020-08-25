Cincinnati 2020: Marton Fucsovics vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Marton Fucsovics vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: 25 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Match timing: 7 pm EDT, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

Marton Fucsovics vs Filip Krajinovic preview

The 2020 Western & Southern Open has been full of shock upsets, and the fall of the big names has set the stage for the underdogs.

Two of the surprise winners - Marton Fucsovics and Filip Krajinovic - registered contrasting upsets late night yesterday to earn their place in the last 16. While the former outlasted Grigor Dimitrov in a late evening thriller, the latter had an easy outing against Dominic Thiem.

But these wins, surprising as they might seem, were a long time coming. Both men have been in fine form this season, and are now set to take the court for an intriguing third round clash.

Filip Krjanovic's biggest results have all come in hardcourt events

Krajinovic made back-to-back semifinals in February this year, falling to a certain Gael Monfils on both occasions. But he also scored impressive wins against solid opposition during that fortnight.

The performances also reinstated his confidence on hardcourt, a surface that he has had the most success on. Krajinovic first shot to fame by reaching the final of the Paris Masters, and the tennis community often forgets how good he can be on quick courts.

The Serb plays an aggressive game and has a great backhand. He also enjoys the occasional serve and volley, and likes to come to the net to close out points.

Given how quick the courts have looked in New York all week, that sort of play can be very successful going into the business end of the tournament.

Marton Fucsovics vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Marton Fucsovics has traditionally done well against big hitting opponents.

The two men have never crossed paths on the tour, so the current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

The Hungarian plays a counterpunching style of tennis and doesn't mind running after the ball, waiting out his chance to go big on the forehand. Krajinovic would have a good idea of how well his opponent has done against big-hitting players by analyzing his wins over Sam Querrey at last year's Australian Open and again this year against Denis Shapovalov.

Fucsovics also has a knack for hitting passing winners by drawing his opponents in, and it will be interesting to see if Krajinovic has a plan to counter that move.

Marton Fucsovics vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

This one will be a mental battle more than anything else. Both men have their own style of playing which they are firmly confident about, but there's no telling which approach will work on the given day.

Marton Fucsovics has been on court much longer and has been thoroughly tested by his opponents. If he continues to show similar grit going ahead, he might just pull off another big win.

Prediction: Marton Fucsovics to win in three sets.