Cincinnati 2020: Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Match: Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Advertisement

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST.

Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans preview

Milos Raonic began his campaign at the Western & Southern Open with a solid performance against American Sam Querrey, winning the opening round match 6-4, 6-4.

The Canadian won 87% of his first serve points and saved all three break points while converting both of his own break points, in a show of terrific efficiency. That enabled him to book his place in the Round of 32, where he will face British No. 1 Dan Evans.

Dan Evans in action during his three-set win over Andrey Rublev

Evans upset World No. 14 Andrey Rublev in the opening round, coming through in three sets to add one more victim to his list of big wins this year - alongside the likes of David Goffin, Alex de Minaur and Fabio Fognini. Ranked a career-best No. 28, the 30-year-old is making his first ever appearance in the Cincinnati main draw and he extended his stay with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over his Russian opponent.

Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Milos Raonic and Dan Evans will face off for the first time

The second round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Milos Raonic and Dan Evans.

Despite being of roughly the same age and on the tour simultaneously for over eight years, the pair have surprisingly never played each other before. A major reason for this is Evans' inability to consistently stamp his position on the ATP tour; the Brit has often found himself stuck in the lower rungs of the game.

Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans' shocking win over young gun Andrey Rublev has certainly raised his profile in the tournament. If he springs another upset against Raonic, Evans would book an unexpected Round of 16 place against either fellow Brit Andy Murray or German Alexander Zverev.

That wouldn't be so easy though, especially if Milos Raonic is once again as efficient as he was on Saturday. The Brit's serve is extremely vulnerable, and if Raonic converts whatever break points he gets like he did against Querrey, Evans will have on his plate the nearly impossible task of breaking the Canadian's serve.

Dan Evans has a huge task on his hand against Milos Raonic

Raonic, who also has a doubles match to play with compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime soon after the conclusion of this one, would hope to finish the contest as quickly as he can. Evans meanwhile will look to use his variety and trickery to compensate for his lack of power and hope that it works once again the way it did against Rublev.

However, on a faster court like this, Milos Raonic has the clear advantage with his considerably superior serve and huge forehand.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in straight sets.