Cincinnati 2020: Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details
Match: Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans
Date: 24 August 2020
Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020
Round: Round of 32
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $4,674,780
Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN
Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST.
Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans preview
Milos Raonic began his campaign at the Western & Southern Open with a solid performance against American Sam Querrey, winning the opening round match 6-4, 6-4.
The Canadian won 87% of his first serve points and saved all three break points while converting both of his own break points, in a show of terrific efficiency. That enabled him to book his place in the Round of 32, where he will face British No. 1 Dan Evans.
Evans upset World No. 14 Andrey Rublev in the opening round, coming through in three sets to add one more victim to his list of big wins this year - alongside the likes of David Goffin, Alex de Minaur and Fabio Fognini. Ranked a career-best No. 28, the 30-year-old is making his first ever appearance in the Cincinnati main draw and he extended his stay with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over his Russian opponent.
Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans head-to-head
The second round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Milos Raonic and Dan Evans.
Despite being of roughly the same age and on the tour simultaneously for over eight years, the pair have surprisingly never played each other before. A major reason for this is Evans' inability to consistently stamp his position on the ATP tour; the Brit has often found himself stuck in the lower rungs of the game.
Milos Raonic vs Dan Evans prediction
Dan Evans' shocking win over young gun Andrey Rublev has certainly raised his profile in the tournament. If he springs another upset against Raonic, Evans would book an unexpected Round of 16 place against either fellow Brit Andy Murray or German Alexander Zverev.
That wouldn't be so easy though, especially if Milos Raonic is once again as efficient as he was on Saturday. The Brit's serve is extremely vulnerable, and if Raonic converts whatever break points he gets like he did against Querrey, Evans will have on his plate the nearly impossible task of breaking the Canadian's serve.
Raonic, who also has a doubles match to play with compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime soon after the conclusion of this one, would hope to finish the contest as quickly as he can. Evans meanwhile will look to use his variety and trickery to compensate for his lack of power and hope that it works once again the way it did against Rublev.
However, on a faster court like this, Milos Raonic has the clear advantage with his considerably superior serve and huge forehand.
Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in straight sets.Published 24 Aug 2020, 09:10 IST