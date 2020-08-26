Cincinnati 2020: Milos Raonic vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: 26 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Match timing: 7 pm EDT, 4.30 am IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

The @atptour elite 🎱



🇷🇸 Djokovic 🆚 Struff 🇩🇪

🇷🇺 Medvedev 🆚 Bautista Agut 🇪🇸

🇺🇸 Opelka 🆚 Tsitsipas 🇬🇷

🇨🇦 Raonic 🆚 Krajinovic 🇷🇸#CInCyTENNIS — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 26, 2020

Milos Raonic vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Milos Raonic has been in top form at the Western & Southern Open in New York so far, having won every match in straight sets. He was particularly impressive against Andy Murray in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, as he dismissed the former World No. 1 with a lopsided 6-2 6-2 scoreline.

While the Canadian had made the quarterfinal of the Australian Open this year, he didn't have much success at the New York Open or the Delray Beach Open in February. But now that the tour has resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown, Raonic seems to have rediscovered his best tennis.

Filip Krajinovic, on the other hand, has made several breakthroughs this season. After beating Novak Djokovic at the Adria Tour a couple of months ago, he has now made it to his first-ever quarterfinal at the Western & Southern Open.

Filip Krajinovic defeated Novak Djokovic at the Adria Tour before losing to Dominic Thiem in the final

Just like Raonic, the Serb has pulled off straight-sets victories in all his matches so far this week. That included a stunning performance against No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem in the second round, which helped Krajinovic avenge his defeat to the Austrian in the Adria Tour.

Milos Raonic vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Milos Raonic and Filip Krajinovic will face off for the first time ever in New York on Wednesday, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. This is the Canadian's seventh appearance at the Western & Southern Open, whereas Krajinovic is playing here for just the second time.

Milos Raonic vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

This promises to be an interesting contest between two very exciting players. They are around the same age (Milos Raonic is 29, Filip Krajinovic is 28) and are also not too far away from each other in the ATP rankings (Raonic is No. 30, Krajinovic No.32).

🇨🇦 Canadian Crush 🇨🇦@milosraonic makes light work of Murray 6-2, 6-2. He reaches his first Masters 1000 QF since 2019 Indian Wells.#CInCyTENNIS pic.twitter.com/Wo8bWxHia4 — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 26, 2020

While Raonic will rely heavily on his powerful serve, Krajinovic will hope to make good use of his solid baseline play. It will be interesting to see how Raonic's strong forehand fares against Krajinovic's accurate two-handed backhand.

Prediction: Filip Krajinovic to win in three sets.