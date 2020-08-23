Cincinnati 2020: Ons Jabeur vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

One of the surprise packages of 2020, Ons Jabeur will take on future star Leylah Fernandez in an exciting opening round match at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday.

Fernandez has been making plenty of waves lately, with her Grand Slam debut coming at this year's Australian Open. The 17-year-old is already being touted as the bright and shining future of Canadian tennis, alongside her compatriot Bianca Andreescu.

Fernandez lost her debut Grand slam match to Lauren Davis but recovered soon at Acapulco, where she reached her first final (l. to Heather Watson in three sets). That was just the start of good results for the talented teenager, as she went on to beat former US Open champion Sloane Stephens the very next week.

Most would have thought the COVID-19 break would have halted her momentum and form, but Fernandez has picked up right where she left off. She beat Sloane Stephens once again in Lexington last week, before losing to Shelby Rogers in the Round of 16.

Leylah Fernandez

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has also been one of the biggest success stories of the season. Having won just six matches at the Grand Slam level prior to 2020, the 25-year-old shocked everyone with a run to the Australian Open quarterfinals this year. She beat Jo Konta, Caroline Garcia and 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki before falling to the eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a Slam quarterfinal and also the highest-ranked Arab player ever in the process. The Tunisian then reached the quarterfinals at Qatar too, upsetting World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 16.

Ons Jabeur would love to prove that her spectacular form in the early part of the year was not a one-off, by making even more noise in the lead-up to the US Open. She will be looking for her first main draw win in the Western & Southern Open, having fallen at the first hurdle last year.

Ons Jabeur vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Ons Jabeur and Leylah Annie Fernandez face off for the first time

Advertisement

The opening round match will be the first head-to-head meeting between Ons Jabeur and Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez has only recently turned pro and hasn't faced too many regulars on the WTA tour yet, and that makes for an exciting clash between the pair.

Ons Jabeur vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Ons Jabeur should start as the favorite given her advantage in experience over her 17-year-old opponent. But what Leylah Fernandez lacks in experience, she makes up with her forehand and patience on the court.

The Canadian's extreme forehand grip allows her to hit aggressively from the baseline, with a high amount of topspin. Fernandez also has a very handy backhand.

Leylah Fernandez's extreme forehand grip

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur is considered to be one of the trickiest players on tour due to the variety of skills up her sleeve. In her own words, Jabeur prefers hitting "crazy shots" to disrupt the opponent's rhythm in a rally. The Tunisian loves slices and drop shots, and is often seen attempting them even from way behind the baseline.

As is often the case in tennis, when two contrasting styles meet, the result is thoroughly entertaining tennis. This is a match where we can expect brutal topspin hitting and also a lot of "crazy shots" from both ends.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Court 15, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN