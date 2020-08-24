Cincinnati 2020: Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Match: Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will kick-start her 2020 Western & Southern Open campaign against compatriot Marie Bouzkova on Day 3 of the tournament.

The Czech star was in the midst of a strong season before the suspension hit the tour. She had scored some big wins over in-form players and made deep runs at practically all the tournaments she participated in.

Kvitova will look to carry that momentum into the Cincinnati tournament and get some good match practice ahead of the US Open. But she will have her work cut out against Bouzkova, who has been in fine form herself.

Marie Bouzkova

Bouzkova did not have the best of starts to the season, making early exits at the first three tournaments that she played. She then reversed her fortunes in March, reaching the finals of the Monterrey Open.

Bouzkova lost out to the top seed Elina Svitolina in a closely contested match, but had many positives to take back from the week. She repeated her big win against Johanna Konta on the tour's return in Lexington, where she made the last eight.

Bouzkova will be feeling good about her game, given how she turned around a slow start to the season. She will still need to be wary of Kvitova though, who has an impeccable record against fellow Czechs.

Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Petra Kvitova has an impressive record against fellow Czech players.

This will be the first meeting between the two women. Petra Kvitova will enter the contest as a favorite, but would need to be sharp from the start against her younger countrywoman's increasingly dangerous-looking game.

Marie Bouzkova will bring her trademark well-rounded style to the table, and it will really come down to Kvitova shedding the initial jitters and finding her range on the groundstrokes.

Petra Kvitova vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

First matches back are always hard for players, but Kvitova has made flying starts to many of her seasons. She often plays her best tennis on the back of a good off-season, and this doesn't have to be any different.

At the risk of minimizing the threat that Bouzkova brings to the table, this one is Kvitova's to lose. She will need to find her range and do it quickly, but once she settles in, it could be a tough ride for her opponent.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.