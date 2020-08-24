Cincinnati 2020: Reilly Opelka vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Diego Schwartzman

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Match timing: 1 pm EDT, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2

Reilly Opelka vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Big-serving America Reilly Opelka started his 2020 Western & Southern Open on a strong note, beating England's Cameron Norrie in two easy sets.

Opelka was exceptional on serve, hammering down 18 aces and winning over 70% points behind the first delivery. He didn't drop serve even once, and used his big weapon to dig himself out of the occasional deficit.

The American might face a harder time against his next opponent, Diego Schwartzman. The ninth seed overcame Norway's Casper Ruud in his opener, and will be looking to carry forward that momentum.

Diego Schwartzman overcame a powerful opponent in the form of Casper Ruud in his opener

Schwartzman was clinical in his win over Ruud, and dropped serve only once in the entire match. It was, however, his returning performance that would be worrying Opelka.

The Argentine held his own against the Norwegian's huge first serve and controlled a majority of the rallies from the baseline. Schwartzman forced a tiebreaker in the opening set, and ran away with the match from there.

The World No. 13 has always been a good returner, but this week is turning into a stern test for this particular aspect of his game. Hitting returns winners will not be easy against Opelka, and Schwartzman will have to make do with whatever opportunities come his way behind the American's second delivery.

Reilly Opelka vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Both of Reilly Opelka's ATP titles have come on American hard-courts

Reilly Opelka and Diego Schwartzman have played twice before, and share a 1-1 head-to-head record. Both of their matches were tough three-setters, and the American won the last time that the two played - in Miami last year.

Opelka and Schwartzman are polar opposites when it comes to playing style, and it is always interesting to watch them go against each other. The Argentine would be prepared to take on Opelka's big serve and forehand following his win over Ruud, and that could very well make the difference.

Reilly Opelka vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

While it is obvious that a lot of the match will depend on the serving numbers from Reilly Opelka, it can't be denied that he is the underdog in this one. Diego Schwartzman has won many a battle against big-hitting players, and knows what it takes to stay in the rallies against them.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in two tiebreaker sets.