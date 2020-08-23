Cincinnati 2020: Sofia Kenin vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Second seed and World No. 4 Sofia Kenin opens her bid for the Western and Southern Open title as she takes on French veteran Alize Cornet in the second round on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Russian-born American showed maturity well beyond her years to win her maiden Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open earlier this year. She didn't slow down after that humongous accomplishment either, going on to capture the Lyon title in March - just before the tour came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Kenin gets ready to play her first match since the break, the confidence she gained from those wins would likely play a vital role.

The Western and Southern Open is also the first tournament after the break for former World No. 11 Alize Cornet. But the Frenchwoman will be more battle-ready than Kenin, given that she has already played - and won - her first round match.

Sofia Kenin vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Sofia Kenin and Alize Cornet have squared off three times in the past, with the American leading the head-to-head 2-1. It is to be noted that none of the three matches went the distance, and they were all played on hardcourt.

It was, in fact, at the Cincinnati Open where they first locked horns two years ago. Back then Cornet had no problems in swatting away the promising talent, as she registered a lopsided 6-1, 6-3 win.

Alize Cornet won their first-ever encounter

But things changed quickly as Sofia Kenin's meteoric rise began. The youngster had the upper hand in the next two matches and didn't drop more than six games on either occasion.

Sofia Kenin vs Alize Cornet prediction

Alize Cornet hardly broke a sweat on her way to a commanding 6-0, 6-4 win over American teenager Catherine McNally on Saturday. It was a polished performance from the 30-year-old which saw an 86% break point conversion and a decent 71% first serve rate.

Sofia Kenin has won their last two matches

While that surely helped Cornet shake off the rustiness, Sofia Kenin would present a different challenge altogether. The American hasn't been affected by the weight of expectations following her breakthrough victory in Melbourne. Moreover, she knows how to hit the reset button - as was evident from her five wins in Lyon after losing in the opening round at Doha and Dubai.

What will help Kenin further is her keen court sense and profound understanding of the game. By nature an aggressive player, Kenin knows when to throw in the occasional drop shot or the slice. She is a master of confusing her opponent and grabbing control of the match - a trait that will be handy in this face-off.

Prediction: Sofia Kenin to win in straight sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: Not before 7 pm EDT, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN