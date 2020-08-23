Cincinnati 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Kevin Anderson preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

In arguably the biggest ATP match since the resumption of tennis, Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Kevin Anderson in the second round of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday.

By virtue of being seeded in the top 8 (4th), Tsitsipas got a bye in the first round, and as such this will be his first match at the Masters 1000 event. Kevin Anderson meanwhile will be playing his second match in as many days, after overcoming Britain’s Kyle Edmund in a marathon three-setter yesterday.

The South African star emerged victorious after almost three grueling hours of tennis, with a scoreline of 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3. The first set tie-break itself lasted more than an hour in what was an energy-sapping contest for both Anderson and Edmund.

The biggest concern for Kevin Anderson going into his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas would be his fitness. The South African at times looked in discomfort with his right knee and even found it difficult to move well, especially in the later stages. Add to that the heat and humidity in which he played, and he could be seriously fatigued against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kevin Anderson in action against Kyle Edmund

The Greek, on the other hand, is as fresh as a player can be. He would be raring to get going in this ATP 1000 event as it would serve as a great preparatory tournament for the upcoming US Open.

The stakes are especially high for Stefanos Tsitsipas in this hardcourt swing due to the absence of the legendary duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Kevin Anderson head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the H2H by 2-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Kevin Anderson in the head-to-head by a margin of 2-1. Tsitsipas won their first two matches in Estoril and Canada but the most recent one in Shanghai was won by Anderson in straight sets.

Advertisement

In the eight sets of tennis that the duo have played between themselves, four have gone to tie-breaks - indicating the closeness of their matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Kevin Anderson prediction

Kevin Anderson

Under normal circumstances, this match-up would be one of tennis’ most mouthwatering clashes. Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kevin Anderson are remarkable strikers of the ball and excel in the attacking department.

Tsitsipas, however, has a more complete game off both wings. His backhand can more than hold its own in long exchanges, and the variety in his groundstrokes not only allows him to dictate the rallies but also close out points early.

Unfortunately for Kevin Anderson, he doesn’t seem to be at his physical best right now, and could be worn out coming into this match. But the fighter that he is, he will not go down easily - especially after having worked so hard against Edmund.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in two sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Match timing: Not before 5 pm EDT | (2:30 am IST, Monday)

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Sony Ten 2