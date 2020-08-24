Cincinnati 2020: Victoria Azarenka vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Caroline Garcia

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Victoria Azarenka vs Caroline Garcia preview

2013 Western and Southern Open champion Victoria Azarenka takes on 2016 French Open doubles winner Caroline Garcia for a place in the Round of 16 on Monday.

2020 hasn't had much to cheer for two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka so far. Before arriving in New York she had played only two matches in the year and hadn't won more than five games in either. The Belarusian was mercilessly thrashed by Venus Williams at Lexington, and her ranking has slid to a lowly No. 59.

However, Victoria Azarenka presented a totally different version of herself in her 6-2, 6-3 opening round win against Donna Vekic on Saturday. With an array of blistering groundstrokes and a fierce attitude, she gave her fans clear glimpses of the champion who was a mainstay on the WTA tour a few years ago.

Meanwhile Caroline Garcia has also seemingly found her range, as she convincingly beat former US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-6(4) on Sunday.

The former World No. 4 is now ranked No. 49, and has had a season of struggle - Garcia had won just four out of 10 matches prior to Cincinnati. But the solid performance against Stephens should go a long way in boosting her confidence before she faces the dangerous-looking Azarenka.

Victoria Azarenka vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Caroline Garcia

Interestingly, it is Caroline Garcia who has a lopsided 3-0 head-to-head record over Victoria Azarenka.

The two first met at the Cincinnati Open itself a couple of years ago, where the Frenchwoman emerged a 6-4, 7-5 winner. Their most recent encounter, even though on grass, turned out to be way more competitive - with Garcia barely edging Azarenka 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Given that the courts at Flushing Meadows are reportedly playing faster than usual this year, Azarenka's improved performance on the slick grasscourt surface against Garcia should give her hope.

Victoria Azarenka vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Victoria Azarenka was absolutely on top of her game against Donna Vekic, firing seven aces and 21 winners past the Croatian. She also had a terrific break point conversion rate, winning five of the six that she got.

Caroline Garcia on her part dropped serve thrice against Sloane Stephens, but was still able to wrap up the match in straight sets. That said, Stephens hasn't been much of a challenge for any of her opponents in recent times, so Garcia's win could be a little misleading.

All things considered, the match seems tilted slightly towards the motivated Azarenka.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.