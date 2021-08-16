Cincinnati 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari preview

Angelique Kerber will take on Maria Sakkari in the first round of the 2021 Western and Southern Open.

Kerber started the year by making the quarterfinals of the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne. But she failed to kick on and posted mediocre results up until the Bad Homburg Open, where she won her 13th career title.

She also advanced to the semifinals of Wimbledon for the first time since winning it in 2018. The three-time Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics due to fatigue, meaning she has not played a match in over a month.

Twice a finalist (2012 & 2016) in Cincinnati, Kerber will be hoping to kick-start her American hard-court season with some strong performances in the WTA 1000 event.

Maria Sakkari

Her first-round opponent, Maria Sakkari, has enjoyed quite a successful season. Sakkari advanced to the semifinals in Abu Dhabi, Miami and at the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne.

She also made the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career at Roland Garros. On the back of her impressive results, Sakkari rose to a career-high ranking of no.18 earlier this year.

The Greek also made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last month, losing in the third round to eventual bronze-medalist Elina Svitolina.

Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Maria Sakkari have met thrice before, and it's the German who leads the head-to-head 2-1. However, Sakkari won their most recent meeting in straight sets at the Grampians Trophy earlier this year.

Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Angelique Kerber

While Angelique Kerber possesses exceptional defensive skills, Maria Sakkari boasts heavy groundstrokes that can cause problems for any opponent.

Sakkari has the superior serve of the two players and can hit a fair number of aces. Double faults are a problem for both players and they'll look to avoid leaking too many of those.

Kerber's ability to put balls back into play and find sharp angles from the baseline will undoubtedly trouble Sakkari. But the German might be rusty after a month-long absence from the game.

If Sakkari can keep her composure during the decisive moments and limit the unforced errors, she should be able to come through this contest.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram