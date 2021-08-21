Cincinnati 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber

Date: 21 August 2021

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber preview

Top seed Ashleigh Barty will battle Germany's Angelique Kerber in the semifinals of the 2021 Western & Southern Open on Saturday. While Barty overcame Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, a second-set retirement from Petra Kvitova handed Kerber safe passage to the last four.

Ashleigh Barty has been the most dominant player on the WTA tour in 2021, having notched up 38 wins and lost just five completed matches. Barty has bagged titles at Melbourne, Stuttgart, Miami and Wimbledon, the last of which gave the Aussie her second career Slam.

Although Barty lost in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics, she did win the bronze medal in mixed doubles partnering John Peers. And this week in Cincinnati, bidding for the 13th title of her career, the World No. 1 hasn't lost a single set on her way to the semis.

Angelique Kerber at the bett1open

Her opponent for Saturday, Angelique Kerber, has rediscovered her best tennis lately. After a slow start to the year, the German turned her fortunes around in Berlin, where she won her 13th career title and first since 2018.

Kerber continued her stellar grasscourt season into Wimbledon, where she advanced to the semifinals but lost to eventual champion Barty. A two-time finalist in Cincinnati, Kerber beat fourth seed Elina Svitolina en route to the semifinals this week.

She would now be hoping to avenge her Wimbledon loss to Barty and book a place in the final.

Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber have met five times before, and the Aussie currently leads the head-to-head 3-2. Barty won their most recent encounter in straight sets, which took place at Wimbledon this year.

Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber have very contrasting playing styles. While Kerber has remarkable defensive skills and creates sharp angles using her lefty forehand, Barty is known for her destructive slice and powerful on-the-rise forehand.

Ashleigh Barty at the Tokyo Olympics

The Aussie is expected to be better than Kerber in the serving department. Although both women have been prone to conceding excessive double faults in the past, Barty's ability to find unreturnable serves at will will play in her favor.

Barty is ranked considerably higher than her opponent, and she has built up a wave of confidence with her recent wins. If she can stay consistent on her serve and find a way to penetrate Kerber's defence, the Aussie should be able to sail through to the final.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid