Cincinnati 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Bianca Andreescu vs Karolina Muchova

Date: 18 August 2021

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Bianca Andreescu vs Karolina Muchova preview

Western & Southern Open debutant Bianca Andreescu will face Karolina Muchova in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

While Andreescu received a bye in the first round courtesy of her seeding (7), Muchova ousted Johanna Konta in her opener. The Czech recovered from the loss of the first set to win 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Andreescu enters this event after a disappointing Canadian Open campaign which saw her lose in the third round to Ons Jabeur. She also aggravated a toe injury during her loss to the Tunisian.

After the match, the former US Open champion claimed that her toe was "super bruised" as she had landed badly during a rally. It remains to be seen if Andreescu's toe has recovered in time for her clash against Muchova.

The Czech hammered down 11 aces in a rain-delayed affair against Konta on Tuesday. Muchova produced far superior numbers on both serve as well as return against Konta than what she did against Oceane Dodin in her first-round loss at the Canadian Open.

Muchova and Andreescu both enjoy playing on hardcourts and the winner of this clash is expected to make a deep run in Cincinnati.

Bianca Andreescu vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Bianca Andreescu and Karolina Muchova will be facing each other for the first time on tour. Thus, the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Karolina Muchova at the 2021 Australian Open

This is a tough match to call, given both Andreescu and Muchova are exceptionally talented shotmakers who can strike winners from all corners of the court.

Even though Andreescu has the edge in terms of raw power, Muchova is the fitter player, meaning she could have the upper hand in the rallies as the match progresses.

The key for Andreescu would be to ensure that she lands a high percentage of first serves, as returning is not one of Muchova's strengths. A few cheap points on serve could help the Canadian preserve some energy.

Both players have been involved in a lot of three-set affairs this year and we can expect this match to go the distance as well. This is where the Czech's superior fitness levels will come into play and help her outlast the Canadian.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in three sets.

