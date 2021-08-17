Cincinnati 2021: Coco Gauff vs Hsieh Su-wei preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Hsieh Su-Wei

Date: 17 August 2021

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 12 pm local time, 4 pm GMT, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Hsieh Su-Wei preview

Coco Gauff and Hsieh Su-wei will lock horns in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2021 Western& Southern Open on Tuesday.

Gauff is entering the tournament fresh off a quarterfinal run in Montreal last week, and will be keen to carry the momentum into her home tournament. Against a crafty opponent in the form of Hsieh though, the American youngster faces a tricky opening hurdle.

Hsieh Su-Wei

Hsieh made a brilliant start to her 2021 season, reaching her first singles Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. But the Taiwanese struggled to maintain her level in the next few months, suffering a spate of first-round exits.

Hsieh snapped her losing streak at the Thoreau Tennis Open last week, making the quarterfinals of the 125K event. Her two wins in the qualification rounds here would have also given the 35-year-old some much-needed confidence ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Coco Gauff vs Hsieh Su-wei head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Coco Gauff and Hsieh Su-wei, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Coco Gauff vs Hsieh Su-wei prediction

Coco Gauff will look to take control of the baseline rallies.

This opening-round contest will witness a stark clash of playing styles. Coco Gauff will rely on her power and baseline prowess to win her points, but she will need to be wary of Hsieh Su-wei's ability to redirect pace.

Hsieh, who plays with a double-handed grip on both wings, has compact swings on her groundstrokes. That, added with her impeccable timing, allows her to use the opponent's power against them.

The Taiwanese also possesses the sort of variety in her shotmaking that can frustrate rhythm-based opponents.

Gauff will need to come prepared to chase down a few dropshots and short slices, which Hsieh often uses to disrupt the tempo of the match. The American, however, could make hay in the return games as Hsieh does have a very attackable serve.

The Taiwanese definitely has the game to keep Gauff on her toes. But if the 17-year-old can keep her composure and continue playing aggressively, she should be able to fend off Hsieh in this one.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

