Cincinnati 2021: Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers

Date: 16 August 2021

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers preview

Danielle Collins will look to get back to winning ways when she takes on Shelby Rogers in an all-American first-round clash at the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

Collins is having a phenomenal summer, to say the least. Having conquered the claycourts of Palermo, the World No. 28 started the US Open Series in grand fashion by winning the title at San Jose.

Collins' stunning 12-match win streak finally came to an end at the hands of compatriot Jessica Pegula last week in Montreal. The former Australian Open semifinalist will now be looking to bounce back in Cincinnati when she meets World No. 43 Shelby Rogers.

Shelby Rogers

Rogers, on her part, hasn't quite had a season to remember so far. The 28-year-old has a disappointing 19-16 win-loss record for the year, with her best results being quarterfinals at the Yarra Valley Classic, Adelaide and Charleston.

Rogers has arrived in Cincinnati on the back of a first-round exit at Montreal, where she lost to Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Danielle Collins leads Shelby Rogers 1-0 in their head-to-head, having defeated her countrywoman 6-4, 6-3 in San Jose a couple of weeks ago.

Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Danielle Collins

Given that she beat Shelby Rogers during her title run in San Jose, Danielle Collins would be the heavy favorite in this contest. Collins has been striking the ball with a lot of confidence over the past few weeks, and she will look to dictate the rallies from the back of the court on Monday.

Her pace, power and aggression could be tough to handle for Rogers, who isn't known to be a great defender.

That said, Collins' serve has been a little inconsistent of late; she has been prone to leaking double faults on occasion. Should that problem resurface, it could present the older American with a slight window of opportunity.

Rogers also has a penchant for moving forward and finishing points at the net, which could take time away from her opponent. But Collins is the more solid player overall, and she is coming into Cincinnati with a lot of momentum behind her.

Unless Collins has an off day, Rogers might not have much to celebrate in this first-round encounter.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid