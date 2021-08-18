Cincinnati 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date: 18 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 Western & Southern Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,028,140

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on home favorite Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2021 Western & Southern Open on Wednesday. While Medvedev was given a bye in the first round, McDonald beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-2 in his opener.

Representing Russia, Medvedev kickstarted his season by winning the ATP Cup. He then made his second Grand Slam final at the Australian Open where he lost to World No.1 Novak Djokovic. He followed that up by winning the title in Marseille.

His consistency allowed him to reach a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world. Medvedev failed to bag any titles during the claycourt season but did advance to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

The 25-year-old then won his maiden grasscourt title in Mallorca before losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon to Hubert Hurkacz. Medvedev bounced back in style, winning his fourth Masters 1000 title in Toronto.

The Russian will be hoping to carry that momentum into Cincinnati, where he lifted the trophy in 2019.

Mackenzie McDonald hitting a forehand

His second-round opponent, Mackenzie McDonald, began the year strongly. The American reached the fourth round of a Major for the first time since 2018 at the Australian Open, and then went on to win his third Challenger title in Nur-Sultan.

After a disappointing clay and grass season, the World No. 64 bounced back on the hardcourts in Washington, where he beat the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire and Kei Nishikori to make his maiden ATP final. His run was halted by Jannik Sinner.

McDonald dominated compatriot Nakashima in his Cincinnati opener, and will be looking to continue in the same vein when he takes on Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Mackenzie McDonald have met thrice before and it's the Russian who currently leads the head-to-head 3-0. Their most recent meeting came at this year's Australian Open, which Medvedev won in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

By dint of his ranking and recent form, Daniil Medvedev is the clear favorite to win this match. However, Mackenzie McDonald will hope to put his best foot forward and spring a huge upset.

Daniil Medvedev hitting a forehand

Both players rely heavily on their speed and impressive court-coverage to put a lot of balls back into play. Medvedev, however, also has tremendous firepower and can strike winners from anywhere on the court. The Russian is also a huge server and can rack up a high number of aces.

Medvedev is in red-hot form at the moment and McDonald simply does not have the weapons to trouble the Russian. The top seed should be able to come away with an easy win.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

