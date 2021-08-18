Cincinnati 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

Date: 18 August 2021

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 9 pm GMT, 2.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview

The second round of the 2021 Western & Southern Open will see Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur square off on Wednesday in a repeat of the Wimbledon fourth round.

Swiatek, who is also the sixth seed at this year's tournament, will be playing her first match since losing in the second round of the Olympics. The Pole will be hopeful of making a winning return, but faces a tricky first opponent in the form of the Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur is fresh off a quarterfinal run in Montreal.

Jabeur has had a brilliant season in 2021 so far, to say the least. She enters the Western & Southern Open having reached the quarterfinals at both the National Bank Open and Wimbledon, her last two tour events.

The Tunisian has accumulated wins over the likes of Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza and Bianca Andreescu in recent weeks. She opened her Cincinnati campaign with another strong win over Anett Kontaveit.

Needless to say, Jabeur will be brimming with confidence ahead of this second-round clash.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both of their matches have gone the distance and we could be in for another battle on Wednesday.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Iga Swiatek will look to use her forehand to take control of the rallies.

Iga Swiatek will be the clear favorite on paper for this contest, but the Pole will need to be wary of Ons Jabeur's crafty game.

Jabeur has put her variety to excellent use in some of her recent matches, managing to outmaneuver some of the biggest names in the women's game. The Tunisian also has the power to back up her deft touch; her serve and forehand, in particular, can prove to be big weapons in quick conditions.

Swiatek can certainly match her opponent's firepower, but the youngster is much more comfortable playing on the slower clay courts. The Pole has a big backswing on her groundstrokes, which can lose some of their effectiveness when she's made to rush.

Swiatek's serve is an asset, but even the youngster spoke about how it is the first part of her game that breaks down when put under pressure. And Jabeur knew exactly how to put pressure on the 20-year-old during their Wimbledon encounter.

The Tunisian played aggressive tennis and was able to steamroll through the second and third sets, dropping just two games.

Swiatek will likely be better prepared to handle her opponent's game on this occasion. But she will need to be at her best throughout to avoid another upset at the hands of a red-hot opponent.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid