Cincinnati 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Karolina Pliskova vs (WC) Jil Teichmann

Date: 21 August 2021

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 7 pm GMT, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Karolina Pliskova vs Jil Teichmann preview

Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova will meet Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.

After slipping out of the top 10 in the first half of the year, Pliskova has bounced back in style. The Czech reached her first final at the Wimbledon Championships last month, where she lost to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in three sets.

After a pre-quarterfinal appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, Pliskova has been on a bit of a roll in the US Open series. Having finished as the runner-up in Montreal last week, the former World No. 1 now has a chance to reach back-to-back finals.

Pliskova is yet to drop a set in three matches this week. Perhaps most impressively, one of her three wins came over her nemesis Jessica Pegula - a player she has lost to four times this year.

Jil Teichmann serving at Cincinnati

Up next is the resurgent Jil Teichmann, who has had an injury-marred season. The Swiss made a strong start to the year, reaching the semifinals in Adelaide as well as Dubai and the quarterfinals in the Melbourne tune-up. But recurrent shoulder and leg injuries robbed Teichmann of a chance to build on her early-season form.

Now finally injury-free, the 24-year-old is once again making a lot of noise on the tour. Teichmann knocked out World No. 2 Naomi Osaka in three sets this week for the biggest win of her career, and followed it up with an upset of Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

The World No. 76 will hope to keep her giant-killing run going when she takes on Pliskova on Saturday.

Karolina Pliskova vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Jil Teichmann have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karolina Pliskova vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Karolina Pliskova is the favorite to win

By dint of her form and ranking, Karolina Pliskova is the favorite to come through this contest.

What has stood out for the Czech this week is her problem-solving skills. Even when she hasn't had a confident start to a match, Pliskova has managed to calm herself down and find her range.

That was particularly evident in her Round of 16 match against Jessica Pegula, where she trailed the American 1-4 in the first set and then 0-5 in the second. But Pliskova managed to turn the tables just in the nick of time, wrapping up the match in straight sets.

In her quarterfinal showdown with Paula Badosa, the Wimbledon runner-up again found herself in a 0-4 hole in the first set. But that was her cue to strike back with venom, and Badosa ultimately faded away.

Pliskova has clearly been playing the clutch points well. Her ability to convert poor starts into wins should stand the World No. 4 in good stead.

Teichmann, meanwhile, has been excellent off the ground. The Swiss' lefty forehand is a big weapon, and Pliskova would need to stay as far as away from it as possible.

That said, Teichmann has been a little inconsistent on serve. Against Osaka she served eight aces, but those were offset by as many as six double faults. An attacking returner like Pliskova could well take advantage of that and put considerable pressure on the 24-year-old.

Pliskova has more experience and also a lot of momentum on her side right now. Moreover, the quick courts at Cincinnati are ideal for the Czech's brand of attacking play; all things considered, she should be favored to come through.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid