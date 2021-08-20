Cincinnati 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (11) Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber

Date: 20 August 2021

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Match timing: Not before 1 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber preview

Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber came through contrasting wins on Thursday to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Kvitova was the more impressive of the two performers in the third round. The Czech served up a fine performance to dismiss the in-form Ons Jabeur 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Kvitova's power-packed game was firing on all cylinders, and she will now be keen to carry the momentum deeper into the tournament.

Angelique Kerber came through a marathon win in the third round.

Kerber on the other hand was at her spirited best in the third round against Jelena Ostapenko. The German fought back from losing the opening set and going a break down in the decider to prevail 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 after an hour and 56 minutes.

It was Kerber's second consecutive match that went the distance. The 33-year-old had already staged an upset by taking out 4th seed Elina Svitolina in the second round.

Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber have met on 15 previous occasions, with Kvitova holding a slight 8-7 edge in the head-to-head. The two women have split their two meetings this year, with Kvitova winning in Madrid and Kerber pulling one back in Bad Homburg.

Petra Kvitova vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Petra Kvitova will look to dictate play from the baseline.

Petra Kvitova's game has come together well this week. The Czech looks to have found the range on her groundstrokes, but she will need to be wary of her fellow southpaw's counterpuching skills.

Angelique Kerber's run to the title in Bad Homburg - where she also beat Kvitova - has revitalized her. The German has won 13 of her last 14 matches and could well cause a few problems for Kvitova on Friday.

Kerber's masterful redirections were on full display in her match against Ostapenko, as she managed to fend off a barrage of powerful groundstrokes coming at her from across the net. She will enter this quarterfinal looking to do pretty much the same.

Kvitova has had her fair share of trouble against Kerber's consistent game, but the 11th seed has been striking the ball really well this week. Her groundstrokes have proven too hot to handle for all her opponents so far and she has used her serve to dig herself out of trouble on several occasions.

If the 31-year-old can maintain the level that she has shown in her last few matches, she could end up having too much firepower for Kerber in the end.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid