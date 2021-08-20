Cincinnati 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 20 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 Western & Southern Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,028,140

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot Select

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Western and Southern Open on Friday.

Tsitsipas, ranked at a career-high of World No. 3, is one of the favorites for the title in Cincinnati. The 23-year-old has had a solid season, winning titles at Lyon and Monte Carlo and reaching the final at Acapulco, Barcelona and Roland Garros. He came into this tournament on the back of a semifinal run in Toronto.

The Greek has set up the quarterfinal after navigating past two tricky opponents in the early rounds. Tsitsipas defeated local favorite Sebastian Korda 7-6(5), 6-3 in the second round, and overturned a one-set deficit to beat Lorenzo Sonego in the third.

Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, has had a very erratic season. The 21-year-old is yet to win a tour-level singles title despite reaching eight finals, two of which came this year (Stuttgart and Melbourne).

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2021 National Bank Open

The Canadian has often failed to keep his game consistent throughout a whole tournament. He has suffered several early losses in 2021, putting his win-loss record for the year at 25-17.

But after a disappointing third-round exit in Toronto last week, Auger-Aliassime has looked solid in the American midwest so far. The 21-year-old has set up the encounter against Tsitsipas on the back of wins over Marton Fucsovics, Karen Khachanov and fifth seed Matteo Berrettini.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Cincinnati is the seventh match between the two players, and Stefanos Tsitsipas currently leads the head-to-head over Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-2.

Tsitsipas has won the last four meetings between the pair, including two this year - at Barcelona and Acapulco. Auger-Aliassime defeated the Greek in their first two meetings (Queen's and Indian Wells in 2019), but has apparently been figured out since then.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 National Bank Open

Given his record this year and his superior ranking, Stefanos Tsitsipas comes into this match with a distinct edge over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas' consistency on serve has allowed him to take control of proceedings this week. The Greek has maintained an average first-serve landing rate of 68% over his two matches, and has been broken just once.

Tsitsipas' forehand is also well-suited to the conditions, and in general is among the best on tour at the moment.

Auger-Aliassime, on his part, has a powerful serve and a forehand with which he can strike winners all over the court. The Canadian is also efficient with his return, having defeated big servers like Khachanov and Berrettini this week.

He does, however, have a tendency to leak too many errors when his rhythm is disrupted. And Tsitsipas' all-court game has plenty of variety to take advantage of that weakness.

While the Canadian may prove to be a challenge, Tsitsipas's form and big-match experience suggest that he should be able to come away the victor in this one.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid