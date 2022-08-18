Cincinnati 2022: 3 factors which stood out in Borna Coric's Western & Southern Open 2R win against Rafael Nadal

Borna Coric beat second seed and former champion Rafael Nadal 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 in a second-round match at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday. The match lasted for two hours and 51 minutes.

The defeat came as a shock to Nadal, who will be gunning for his fifth US Open title later this month. The 25-year-old Coric will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16 on Friday.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that stood out in the match between Rafael Nadal and Borna Coric:

#1. Coric won a close first set as Nadal squandered an opportunity

Both players succeeded in holding their serve in the first set until the score became 6-6. The set went into a tie-break and Coric managed to win it 11-9 as Nadal committed a double-fault on set point.

Borna Coric celebrates winning a point against Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard had a set point during the tie-break, but hit a volley wide to squander an opportunity to win the first set. He smashed a few winners with his backhand and inside-out forehand in the first set, but Coric somehow managed to cling to the chances that came his way and won the first set.

#2. Nadal drew level by winning the second set

Nadal and Coric held their serve for the first seven games of the second set, but the former succeeded in breaking the Croatian in the eighth game to go 5-3 up. The 36-year-old then served out the second set to draw level.

The Mallorcan kept hitting his crosscourt forehand towards Coric's backhand wing repeatedly, but Coric responded with vigorous backhands. The World No. 4 rushed the net frequently in the first two sets to finish points quickly, but Coric tested him with well-placed lobs.

#3. Coric won the final set to cause a big upset

Coric broke Nadal in the sixth game of the third set and then held his serve to lead 5-2. The 22-time Major champion reduced the deficit by holding serve, but Coric served out the set to win the match.

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after making an early exit at the Cincinnati Open.

The Corat kept hitting the angles well in the final set with his powerful backhand and inside-out forehand strokes. While his first serve ratio was just 49% in the match, he balanced it by firing 12 aces.

Nadal fared only marginally better, with a first-serve ratio of 55% and could only win 56% of the points on his second serve against Coric's 67%.

