Cincinnati 2022: 5 favorites to win the women's singles title ft. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff | Western & Southern Open

The women's singles draw for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati has been released, with several top stars competing for the Rookwood Cup.

Serena Williams will participate in the WTA 1000 tournament for one final time as she is set to retire from tennis soon.

Last year. Ashleigh Barty won the Western & Southern Open by beating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 in the final. However, the Aussie will not defend her title as she announced her retirement from tennis a few months back.

There will be many top players competing and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Cincinnati. There have been several top-seeded players who have not been very consistent this season, while there are relatively-lower ranked who will have high expectations entering the Western & Southern Open.

On that note, let’s take a look at five favorites to win the women's singles tournament in Cincinnati.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu



#CincyTennis Main draw in Cincinnati, where Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds.Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu Main draw in Cincinnati, where Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds. Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu#CincyTennis https://t.co/KnNLOZORWN

#1. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has won 49 matches so far this season

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will arguably be a heavy favorite to win the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Swiatek has been terrific this season, winning 49 out of 55 matches so far with six titles to her name. These include the French Open and four WTA 1000 competitions.

However, the Pole's performances have seen a dip following her triumph at Roland Garros, as she was eliminated in the third round at Wimbledon and the Canadian Open. She also lost in the quarterfinals of her home event, the Poland Open on claycourts after Wimbledon.

However, these are minor setbacks from which Swiatek will hope to bounce back from strongly. The 21-year-old will look to win her fourth WTA 1000 title of the year in Cincinnati and has a fair chance of doing so given her quality, aggression and mentality.

#2. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur has produced some impressive performances on clay and grass this season, winning the Madrid Open and reaching the Wimbledon final. The Tunisian's performances on hardcourts haven't been as good but she will be eager to have a good run in Cincinnati.

Jabeur has a favorable draw that should see her reach the last 16 without much trouble. Here, the 27-year-old could potentially face 12th seed Belinda Bencic and could defeat her if she is at her best.

#3. Jessica Pegula

Seventh seed Jessica Pegula has produced some impressive performances so far this season, reaching the final of the Italian Open, the semifinals of the Miami Open and recently, a second consecutive Canadian Open.

Sports Et Cetera @whoever1980 #NBO22 #ONB22 #NationalBankOpen

Quarterfinal



In her no fuss kind of way, Jessica Pegula eases past Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-3 to advance to her 2nd consecutive Canadian Open semifinal, where she will play Simona Halep QuarterfinalIn her no fuss kind of way, Jessica Pegulaeases past Yulia Putintseva6-3 6-3 to advance to her 2nd consecutive Canadian Open semifinal, where she will play Simona Halep #NBO22 #ONB22 #NationalBankOpenQuarterfinalIn her no fuss kind of way, Jessica Pegula 🇺🇸 eases past Yulia Putintseva 🇰🇿 6-3 6-3 to advance to her 2nd consecutive Canadian Open semifinal, where she will play Simona Halep 🇷🇴 https://t.co/c3FeTBBTs5

Given how she is faring in Toronto, Pegula will be among the players to watch out for in Cincinnati. However, the American has a tough draw with potential opponents leading up to the last 16 including Bianca Andreescu, Camila Giorgi, Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu.

However, if the 28-year-old is at her very best, she could well end up having a memorable tournament in Cincinnati.

#4. Simona Halep

Simona Halep may not have returned to the top 10 of the WTA rankings but she has had a pretty good season so far. The Romanian reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open, Wimbledon and, most recently, the Canadian Open.

The 30-year-old could potentially face a few tough opponents early on in Cincinnati, with the likes of Karolina Muchova and Barbora Krejcikova being potential opponents leading up to the round of 16.

The former World No. 1 could also be up against Paula Badosa if both players reach the last 16. However, given that she has beaten the Spaniard twice already this season, there is a very good chance Halep could secure a hat-trick against the third seed

Halep is 357 points away from re-entering the top 10 of the WTA rankings, and a good run at the Western & Southern Open will help her secure top seeding at the US Open.

#5. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is among the finest young talents in women's tennis. The World No. 11 is a formidable competitor and will also have the crowd's support, which could propel her to a deep run in Cincinnati.

Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and will be eager to do well at the Western & Southern Open as well and has a relatively easy path to the quarterfinals.

Gauff will face a qualifier in the first round and will next take on either Sara Sorribes Tormo or Alison Riske if she wins.

The American could potentially take on either Elena Rybakina or Garbine Muguruza in the last 16. Neither will be easy to beat, but given Gauff's recent run of form, she will be favored to reach the quarterfinals, where she could face Iga Swiatek.

The Pole will be a tough nut to crack, but if Gauff is able to be focused and composed, she might even be able to get even with Swiatek after their Roland Garros final clash earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan