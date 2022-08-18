Cincinnati 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (11) Taylor Fritz

Date: August 18, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz preview

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev will battle it out against 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

Rublev fought past Fabio Fognini 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. His win came after he suffered a shock defeat against Dan Evans in the first round of the Canadian Open.

The Russian’s year has been hot and cold. Although Rublev started strong, he has had a rather humble second half of the season. He has a 36-13 win-loss record so far. He has won three titles this year, taking his overall tally to 11 titles.

Rublev celebrated back-to-back victories at the Open 13 and the Dubai Tennis Championships, beating Felix Auger Aliassime and Jiri Vesely respectively in the finals. His third title came at the Serbia Open, where he downed Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 in the final.

Moreover, the 24-year-old made the semifinals of ATP Rotterdam, Indian Wells Masters, the Swedish Open and the Citi open. He was also present in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the French Open where he went down against Marin Cilic in five tight sets: 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Fritz, meanwhile, breezed through the second round with a straight-sets win over an in-form Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2. The American had appreciable match stats and served up 16 aces against 7 from Kyrgios.

He has had an excellent year, his best on the tour so far. The 24-year-old reached a career-high ranking of World No. 12 and bagged two titles this season. Fritz clinched his first title of 2022 at the Indian Wells outclassing Rafael Nadal in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (5).

His next title came at Eastbourne International, where he defeated fellow American Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5) to lift the third title of his career. The American also pushed Nadal to five gruelling sets in the Wimbledon quarterfinals but fell short in the deciding tie-break 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

He has registered 34 wins and 13 losses this season. His other notable tournaments have been the Dallas Open, ATP Houston, and the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals in each.

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Taylor Fritz leads 3-2 in the head-to-head against Andrey Rublev. Fritz earned victories at the Indian Wells Masters in 2018 and most recently in the semifinals in 2022 where he was the eventual champion. Fritz was also successful at the Rolex Paris Masters in 2021. Rublev, meanwhile, was the winner at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships and the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2018.

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz odds

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Fritz has a 3-0 lead over Rublev in Masters 1000s tournaments

Andrey Rublev finished as the runner-up in Cincinnati in 2021, losing in the final to Alexander Zverev.

The Russian is well known for his aggressive and speedy ball striking. He shows no mercy and hits winners off both wings. He also implements his menacing forehand well to score against his opponents.

Fritz, meanwhile, relies on his accurate serving skills and a strong forehand. The American enjoys collecting free points off of serving aces. He hits his forehand flat and can make the corners of his opponent’s side. He likes to dictate the play and will likely engage in a vigorous battle against the fellow 24-year-old.

With Rublev looking low on confidence on the court lately, Fritz should be able to register his fourth win against the Russian.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

