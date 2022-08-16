Cincinnati 2022 : Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open 

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (9) Cameron Norrie

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard court.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie preview

Andy Murray has won 20 matches so far this season

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will face ninth seed Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old has won 20 out of 33 matches so far this season, reaching two finals so far. Murray made it to the title clash of the Sydney International with wins over Viktor Durasovic, Nikoloz Basilashvili, David Goffin and Reilly Opelka. However, he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final.

Murray's second final came at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where he beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios to set up a final clash against Matteo Berrettini. He gave the Italian a tough fight before losing 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

After losing to John Isner in the second round of Wimbledon, the Scot reached the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport before suffering opening-round exits at the Citi Open and the Canadian Open.

Murray then competed at the Western & Southern Open and reached the second round after winning a marathon clash against Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5.

In the first round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka put on a stunning show for tennis lovers during 2h57. A clash of three-time Grand Slam winners finally won 7-6 5-7 7-5 by "Sir Andy". THANK YOU GENTLEMEN!In the first round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka put on a stunning show for tennis lovers during 2h57. A clash of three-time Grand Slam winners finally won 7-6 5-7 7-5 by "Sir Andy". THANK YOU GENTLEMEN! 🙏🙏In the first round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka put on a stunning show for tennis lovers during 2h57. A clash of three-time Grand Slam winners finally won 7-6 5-7 7-5 by "Sir Andy". https://t.co/kUxte853qE

Norrie has won 38 out of 56 matches so far this season, with two titles to his name. The 26-year-old won the Delray Beach Open and the Lyon Open by beating Reilly Opelka and Alex Molcan respectively in the final.

Norrie's most notable of the season so far came during Wimbledon, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

After losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Los Cabos Open, Norrie reached the last 16 of the Canadian Open before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The World No. 11 then entered the Western & Southern Open as the ninth seed and reached the second round after defeating Holger Rune 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4.

Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Murray currently leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Norrie, beating him 7-6(6), 6-7(4), 6-1 in the last 16 of the 2019 China Open.

The winner of the match will reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open, where their potential opponents include Casper Ruud and Lorenzo Sonego.

Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray +190 +1.5 (-140) Under 22.5 (-135) Cameron Norrie -250 -1.5 (+100) Over 22.5 (-105)

Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win but Murray should not be written off.

The 35-year-old was solid on his serve during his match against Wawrinka, serving 10 aces and winning 51 out of 64 points on his first serve. Murray may not be the player he once was but he has produced some promising performances so far this season, re-entering the top-50 for the first time since 2018.

The former World No. 1 will be keen to trouble Norrie with his powerful groundstrokes and his excellent return game will also come in handy against Norrie's powerful serve.

Like Murray, Norrie is also a counterpuncher who loves to dictate play from the baseline and is quick in switching from defense to attack. The Wimbledon semifinalist will have to rein in his serve as he served six double-faults in his previous match against Rune.

Murray is capable of giving a tough fight to Norrie, but given the latter's form, he should be able to come out on top and reach the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Pick: Norrie to win in three sets.

