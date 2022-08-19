Cincinnati 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhang Shuai.

Date: August 19, 2022.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: Not before 3:30 pm local time, 7:30 pm GMT and 1 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhang Shuai preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Canadian Open.

World No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Western & Southern Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Sabalenka took on qualifier Anna Kalinskaya. She was leading 6-3, 4-1 when her opponent retired, sending her into the third round, where Shelby Rogers was awaiting her.

Sabalenka jumped to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, but Rogers claimed the next four games to level the score. The Belarusian then took the next couple of games to clinch the set. She built up a 5-2 lead in the second set as well, but the American fought back once more and took the set via a tie-break.

Sabalenka nabbed the decisive break in the fifth game of the third set. Rogers was constantly trying to get back into the match and had multiple break opportunities to get back on serve too. But the 24-year withstood the relentless pressure from her opponent to win the match 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Zhang Shuai at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Zhang Shuai scored a couple of straight-sets wins over Naomi Osaka and Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up a third-round showdown with World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

The Estonian broke her opponent's serve thrice to win the first set. Zhang had a couple of break point chances early on in the second set, but failed to make the most of them. She finally snagged a break in the seventh game of the set to go 4-3 up. This solitary break of serve was enough for the Chinese to take the set and force a decider.

Konataveit led by a break twice in the third set, but Zhang fought back each time to get back on serve. Her fighting spirit allowed her to prevail in the end as she won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

Sabalenka lead Zhang 3-1 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at this year's Italian Open in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhang Shuai odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Aryna Sabalenka -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 20.5 (-120) Zhang Shuai +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 20.5 (-115)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Despite blowing a comfortable lead against Rogers, Sabalenka played one of her best matches in a long time. She didn't crumble under pressure and her serve was more of an asset than a liability. She hit just six double faults, which, considering her recent serving woes, is a remarkably low number.

Zhang has been on a giant-killing spree, knocking out Osaka and Kontaveit in Cincinnati. She has simply been too steady, hitting winners from impossible angles and excelling on defence too. She's great in doubles as well, and aspects of that aid her in singles.

Sabalenka is undoubtedly the better server between them, especially when she isn't bogged down by a ton of double faults. The Belarusian's heavy hitting shots might prove to be too much to handle for Zhang. Her groundstrokes consistently found their mark against Rogers in the previous round, and will need to do so yet again. The 24-year old has won their previous three matches without dropping a set.

Zhang is the perfect player for Sabalenka to test if this return to form is temporary or not. If she's indeed back, she'll easily hit her opponent off the court, or it'll be yet another painful loss for the Belarusian.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

