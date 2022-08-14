Cincinnati 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi, preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open 

Match details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi

Date: August 15, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi preview

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 4

Bianca Andreescu will kick-start her campaign against Camila Giorgi at the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Andreescu hasn't had the best season so far but has shown signs of promise. The Canadian played sublime tennis at the Homburg Open, defeating three much higher ranked players to reach the final, where she lost to Caroline Garcia.

The World No. 53 was last seen in action at the Canadian Open in Montreal. She set her campaign in motion with a straight set win over 11th seed Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5), 6-4. She followed it up with an entertaining win against Alize Cornet, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

However, her impressive run was put to sleep by Qinwen Zhang in the third round. Zheng blasted eight aces as she booked her place in the last eight.

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 6

Camila Giorgi, on the other hand, has had an average season with a semifinal finish at Eastbourne International being her best achievement of the season.

She travels to Cincinnati on the banks of a third-round exit from the Canadian Open. She began her campaign with a straight-sets victory over the reigning US Open champion, Emma Raducanu. The Italian got the better of the ninth seed with a comfortable score of 7-6(0), 6-2.

José Morgado @josemorgado Defending champion Camila Giorgi comes back from a break down in both sets to beat #10 Emma Raducanu 7-6(0), 6-2 and reach the 2nd round in Toronto. Won the last 6 games. And celebrated! Defending champion Camila Giorgi comes back from a break down in both sets to beat #10 Emma Raducanu 7-6(0), 6-2 and reach the 2nd round in Toronto. Won the last 6 games. And celebrated! https://t.co/puvQb62Fet

In the second round of the campaign, the World No. 29 cruised past Belgium's Elise Martins, 6-3, 7-5 to set up a third-round clash with seventh seed Jessica Pegula, who overcame Giorgi with a 6-3, 0-6, 7-5 victory.

Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

The pair have faced each other once in the past, with Andreescu leading the head-to-head 1-0. The 22-year-old defeated Giorgi 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at the 2017 Citi Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi odds

Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Bianca Andreescu is well equipped to play an all-court game. The Canadian has a variation of shots in her arsenal that she unleashes if needed. She rarely hits two similar shots consecutively and often tries to jolt and surprise her opponents. Her serve is one of her weak points and the Canadian often struggles to hit first serves consistently, or land any aces.

Giorgi is an aggressive baseliner. One of the hardest hitters of the ball, Giorgi can generate huge power off both the wings and the Italian has the ability to keep her mind calm. However, she does not have the best return of serve, which will be crucial against the Canadian. Both players will have to raise their level and work on their weak sides for this match, but given Giorgi's recent form and level the past few weeks, she'll be favored to win against the Canadian.

Pick: Giorgi to win in two sets.

