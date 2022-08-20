Cincinnati 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Cameron Norrie vs (PR) Borna Coric

Date: August 20, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,280,880

Match Timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 10 pm GMT, 3: 30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australian – beIN Sports

Cameron Norrie vs Borna Coric preview

Cameron Norrie will be eager to reach his second Masters 1000 final

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie will face Borna Coric in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.

The Brit has won 41 out of 59 matches so far this season, winning the Delray Beach Open and the Lyon Open. He also reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

After this, Norrie reached the final of the Los Cabos Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The World No. 11 then made it to the last 16 of the Canadian Open before being eliminated by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Norrie entered the Western & Southern Open as the ninth seed and started the tournament by overcoming Holger Rune 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4. He then came back from a set down to beat Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16.

Here, the 26-year-old thrashed Ben Shelton 6-0, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against third seed Carlos Alcaraz, who had a 3-0 head-to-head lead over him. Norrie produced a fine performance to get his first victory over the 19-year-old and sealed his spot in the semifinals.

Borna Coric has won eight out of 16 matches so far this season, with his best performance coming in Cincinnati.

The Croat previously managed to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, where he will face Alex Molcan. However, he was forced to retire due to injury.

Coric started the Western & Southern Open by beating Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(2), 6-3 in the opening round. The 25-year-old then scripted arguably the upset of the tournament by stunning second seed Rafael Nadal 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-3.

He booked his place in the quarterfinals by beating 15th seed Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-2, 6-3. Coric produced another upset by defeating seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 and reaching his first Masters 1000 semifinal since 2018.

Cameron Norrie vs Borna Coric head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 1-1. Their first meeting came in the second round of the 2018 Shenzhen Open, with Norrie beating Coric 6-4, 7-6(8).

However, the Croat managed to defeat the Brit 6-2, 6-2 when they locked horns at the 2019 Italian Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Cameron Norrie -185 -1.5 (+140) Over 21.5 (-140) Borna Coric +140 +1.5 (-200) Under 21.5 (+200)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Cameron Norrie vs Borna Coric prediction

Norrie will enter the match as the favorite to win but someone of Coric's talent should not be written off, particularly after his recent performances. The Croat looks to be getting back to his best.

Norrie is a solid counterpuncher who loves to prolong points and wear out his opponents. The Brit also has an effective net game, which could come in handy.

Coric has improved his serve considerably and has served really well this week, losing only one point on serve against Auger-Aliassime. The Croat is also a fine defensive player who can tolerate long rallies. Coric has a solid backhand and will be eager to make the most out of it.

Coric will be in high spirits after beating the likes of Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime, but so will Norrie after triumphing over Carlos Alcaraz. The former will make things difficult, but the World No. 11 should just about be able to come out on top and reach his first Masters 1000 final of this season.

Pick: Norrie to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan