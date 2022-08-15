Cincinnati 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (WC) Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Cincinnati, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard court.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Alcaraz will be eager to start the Western & Southern Open

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The Spaniard has had an extraordinary season so far, winning 42 out of 50 matches with four titles to his name. Alcaraz won two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid while also triumphing at the Rio Open and the Barcelona Open.

After losing successive finals in Hamburg and Umag, the Spaniard entered the Canadian Open as the second seed but lost to Tommy Paul in the second round.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Huge upset from the US player who stuns Carlos Alcaraz saving a match point 6-7 7-6 6-3 in Montréal R2 AWESOME Tommy Paul!Huge upset from the US player who stuns Carlos Alcaraz saving a match point 6-7 7-6 6-3 in Montréal R2 AWESOME Tommy Paul! 🔥Huge upset from the US player who stuns Carlos Alcaraz saving a match point 6-7 7-6 6-3 in Montréal R2 https://t.co/0kGF2911g1

McDonald, meanwhile, has won 17 out of 37 matches so far this season, with his best showing in a tournament being a quarterfinal appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

McDonald received a wildcard for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and reached the second round after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1 on Sunday.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis



After a rain delay, Mackenzie McDonald hits the court & levels Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.



With the spectre of defending last year's points from Washington no longer hanging over him, the American has nothing but opportunity ahead! McDonald's Lovin It!After a rain delay, Mackenzie McDonald hits the court & levels Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.With the spectre of defending last year's points from Washington no longer hanging over him, the American has nothing but opportunity ahead! McDonald's Lovin It!After a rain delay, Mackenzie McDonald hits the court & levels Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.With the spectre of defending last year's points from Washington no longer hanging over him, the American has nothing but opportunity ahead! 💪 https://t.co/ubFaY2iU5b

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against McDonald, having beaten him 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters this year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -650 -1.5 (-200) Over 20.5 (-115) Mackenzie McDonal +400 +1.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from Betmgm)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Alcaraz will be the overwhelming favorite to win the match given his outstanding form this season. The Spaniard suffered an early exit in Montreal and will be eager to have a good run in Cincinnati.

Alcaraz will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and will mix things up using his astute drop shots. The 19-year-old's stamina and athleticism will also come in handy.

McDonald was dominant in his first-round match against Nikoloz Basilashvili but facing Alcaraz will be a daunting task. The American loves to come forward to the net and finish off points quickly. He has to be at his absolute best in order to give Alcaraz a run for his money.

The Spaniard has been in exceptional form lately and should be able to reach the last 16 without much of a hassle.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee