Cincinnati 2022: Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Marie Bouzkova

Date: August 16, 2022

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Gauff at the 2022 Canadian Open

World No. 12 Coco Gauff will square off against qualifier Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the 2022 Western & Southern Open on Tuesday.

Gauff has done quite well since the resumption of the hardcourt season a few weeks ago. At the Silicon Valley Classic, she hammered Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. The teenager then knocked out four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round, but lost to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals.

Gauff kicked off her Canadian Open challenge with an easy win over Madison Brengle. She then scored a tough three-set win over reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the second round. The American followed it up with another hard-fought three-set victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff took on two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals, but lost in straight sets. However, she didn't return empty-handed from Canada. She teamed up with Jessica Pegula to compete in doubles and the duo won the title. The teenager also attained the World No. 1 ranking in doubles as a result of her win.

Marie Bouzkova at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Marie Bouzkova claimed her first WTA title in singles at the Prague Open in July, which was on hardcourts. She then withdrew from the Citi Open, but returned to compete at the Canadian Open. After successfully going through the qualifying rounds, she was drawn against Elena Rybakina in the first round.

Bouzkova put up a fight, but lost in three sets. The Czech once again had to go through qualifying in Cincinnati. She defeated Aleksandra Krunic and Donna Vekic in straight sets to make the main draw. Her best result in the tournament so far is a third-round appearance in 2019.

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Coco Gauff -200 +1.5 (-500) 2 sets (-200) Marie Bouzkova +155 -1.5 (+300) 3 sets (+140)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Canadian Open

Gauff heads into this encounter in fine form and will be favored to come through this clash. The teenager has been consistent, but some glaring weaknesses in her game can be exploited by Bouzkova to score an upset win.

Gauff's serving woes frequently put her on the backfoot last week in Canada. In her second and third-round matches, she hit 13 and 15 double faults respectively. During both those encounters, she could've gotten the job done in straight sets, but was pushed to three. The teenager's forehand has also been shaky and she'll need to be more mindful of her shots coming off that wing.

Bouzkova is a capable player who'll easily capitalize on Gauff's miscues. The Czech has three wins over top-20 players this season and will be aiming for another big scalp. Her movement and skills are her biggest assets, though she isn't the most powerful hitter on tour.

Gauff has continued to impress with her results. Even when she isn't at her best, she has found a way to win. Bouzkova is a tricky opponent to navigate, but the teenager has it in her to tackle the challenge and emerge victorious.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala