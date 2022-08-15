Cincinnati 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 16, 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Cincinnati, United States.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | Canada - TSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Medvedev will be keen to have a good run in Cincinnati

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The Russian has won 31 out of 42 matches this season, including winning the Los Cabos Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 in the final. Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open earlier in the year but lost to Rafael Nadal.

Following his triumph in Los Cabos, the 26-year-old had a disappointing title defense at the Canadian Open as he lost 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 to Nick Kyrgios in the second round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The Washington champ takes down the World No.1 in Montreal!



KYRGIOS BEATS MEDVEDEV! The Washington champ takes down the World No.1 in Montreal!

Botic van de Zandschulp, meanwhile, has won 28 out of 48 matches this season. His best outing came at the BMW Championships in Munich, where he reached the final before retiring against Holger Rune due to injury.

The Dutchman also reached the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships before losing to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini.

After losing in the second round of the Canadian Open, van de Zandschulp opened his campaign at the Western & Southern Open with an impressive win over Maxime Cressy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Van de Zandschulp is the first main-draw winner in Cincinnati, beating Cressy, 62 46 64.

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Medvedev leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against van de Zandschulp. The first meeting between the two came in the quarterfinals of the US Open last year, where the Russian won 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

They locked horns again in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open and Medvedev beat van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev -650 -1.5 (-200) Over 21.5 (-105) Botic van de Zandschulp +400 +1.5 (-240) Under 21.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Medvedev is the clear favorite to win this match, but van de Zandschulp is a dangerous opponent who has beaten the likes of Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime this season.

Medvedev is among the best on hard courts and has the game to trouble anyone. The Russian's serve, groundstrokes, court coverage and unorthodox style will be difficult for van de Zandschulp to handle.

The Dutchman has a big serve and it is imperative that he uses it accurately and effectively. Van de Zandschulp likes to finish points quickly, but he might have trouble doing so against the Russian, which could lead to a high error count.

Medvedev has beaten the Dutchman comprehensively in their two previous encounters and will be confident of doing the same in Cincinnati.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets.

