Cincinnati 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Date: August 20, 2022.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 7 pm GMT and 12:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022.Western & Southern Open

Top-10 players Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are set for a semifinal showdown on Saturday at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

After a first-round bye, Medvedev kicked off his campaign in Cincinnati with straight sets victories over Botic van de Zandschulp and Denis Shapovalov. The World No. 1 was up against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

Fritz failed to seize the break point chances he had throughout the first set. After saving a couple of break points early on, Medvedev then had to save set points twice during his service games as he served to stay in the set at 5-4 and 6-5. The Russian was flawless during the ensuing tiebreak, winning seven points in a row to take the set.

Medvedev jumped to a 3-0 lead to start the second set. Fritz tried to claw his way back into the match, but was unable to break down his opponent's game. The World No. 1 held on to his lead to win the match 7-6 (1), 6-3 and reach his first Masters semifinal of the season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Filip Krajinovic and Diego Schwartzman in the initial rounds to set up a quarterfinal clash against John Isner. Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the first set. The Greek came out on top in the tiebreak to claim the set.

The second set was headed the same way until Isner got the decisive break in the 11th game of the set. He served it out in the following game to clinch the set and force a decider. Both players remained steady on serve in the third set, but Tsitsipas turned up the intensity towards the end to run away with the last three games of the match to win 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3.

Tsitispas has also teamed up with Holger Rune to compete in doubles here. The duo have reached the semifinals by knocking out some established doubles teams.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

The two are familiar opponents, having faced off nine times already. Medvedev leads Tsitsipas 7-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Australian Open in four sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-145) Stefanos Tsitsipas +220 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open.

Both players lost early at last week's Canadian Open and have rediscovered their form in Cincinnati. Medvedev has been rock solid this week. He was tested by Fritz in the quarterfinals, but he took his game to the next level to overcome his opponent. The World No. 1 fired 18 aces, while striking 32 winners to just 19 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas needed to dig deep to get the better of Isner in their last eight contest. The 24-year old finished with 41 winners and nine unforced errors. While he was able to overcome him, he faces a tough prospect next in the form of Medvedev.

Tsitsipas has also found it tough to break through the steady defense of his next opponent. The Greek has improved his return stance, which will come in handy against a good server like Medvedev.

Tsitsipas' last win over the Russian on hardcourt was in 2019. Medvedev knows how to handle the Greek's game quite well. Even if the match goes down to the wire, the World No. 1 is likely to come out on top.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan