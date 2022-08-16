Cincinnati 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western and Southern Open

Match details

Fixtures: Diego Schwartzman vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: August 17, 2022.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18.

Diego Schwartzman vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Western & Southern Open

Schwartzman faces Karatsev in the second round of the 2022 Western and Southern Open on Wednesday.

Seeded 13th, Schwartzman is coming into the tournament on the back of a second-round exit at the 2022 Canadian open. The Argentinian has had a good season overall. While he's yet to win a title this year, he has finished as the runner-up twice — at the Rio Cup and the Argentine Championships in Beunos Aires. He defeated Alex Molcan 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round in Cincinnati to set up a clash with Karatsev.

World No. 38 Karatsev made a strong start to the season by clinching the Sydney Tennis Classic trophy. He is in relatively good form, having reached the quarterfinals in Bastad, Sweden and Hamburg.

Karatsev comes into the clash with Schwartzman following a 7-5, 7-5 win against Brandon Nakashima, where he belted out five aces.

Diego Schwartzman vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Swartzman and Karatsev have met twice on court and their head-to-head stands at 2-0 in the latter's favor. They last met on court in the first round of the 2021 Madrid Open, with the Russian coming from behind to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Diego Schwartzman vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Diego Schwartzman -120 -0.5 (-115) -110 (over) Aslan Karatsev -105 +0.5 (-115) -130 (under)

(Odds sourced from betmgm)

Diego Schwartzman vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Karatsev at the 2022 Miami Open

After starting the year on a strong note, Karatsev has had an up-and-down journey. Schwartzman, on the other hand, has been consistent in his performances and will be eyeing his first title of the season.

The Russian has a strong serve and could pose a challenge to Schwartzman. He could also have a mental edge over Schwartzman, considering the 28-year-old has beaten the Argentine every time they have met.

Schwartzman's timing on the ball is formidable for his opponents. He can anticipate and return very well, though he would need to be quicker around the court.

The Russian could try and break early on to take advantage of the fact that Schwartzman's serve does not having enough reach. That said, the Argentine should have enough in his armor to register his first win against Karatsev and go through to the next round.

Pick: Schwartzman to win in straight sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh