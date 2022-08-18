Cincinnati 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western and Southern Open

Match details

Fixtures: Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: August 18, 2022.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022.

Round: Third Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18.

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

13th seed Diego Schwartzman faces fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the 2022 Western and Southern Open on Thursday.

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Western & Southern Open

Schwartzman has had a good season so far. He was a finalist at both the Rio Open and the Argentina Open this year. The Argentinian, despite consistent performances this season, is yet to win a title.

His campaign in Cincinnati so far has not been easy. He won a three-set match against Alex Molcan in the first round and played another three-setter, winning against Aslan Karatsev 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas is also in good form, winning two titles this year in Mallorca and Monte-Carlo. The Greek had a fourth-round exit at Roland Garros and third round loss to Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, following which he had a first round exit at the Canadian Open and is now looking to pick up pace again at Cincinnati. The World No. 7 received a first-round bye and made it past Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Their last encounter was in the quarterfinals at Monte-Carlo where Tsitsipas won 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4. Their head-to-head stands at an even 2-2.

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -350 Diego Schwartzman +260

Complete odds to be updated (All bets are sourced from BetMGM)

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Tsitsipas is a strong player with more title wins but Schwartzman is far from an underdog. The Greek has a strong serve and could look at winning more points on his first serve early on. He is deft with his forehand and can dive and chase for points at the net.

Schwartzman will also have to be careful in anticipating Tsitsipas' moves as he often uses a lot of variety in his game to make smart decisions.

Schwartzman is experienced in facing taller, more aggressive opponents and is usually prepared with his strong defensive skills. Schwartzman could potentially gain the upper hand against Tsitsipas by playing the ball into his opponent's not-so-strong backhand return of serve, but the Argentine has a poor serve.

If he wins a set early, he could also play into Tsitsipas' tendency to make a few unforced errors when he is on the downside. However, the Greek's game is tailored to take on Schwartzman, especially on hardcourts and the fourth seed will likely reach the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan