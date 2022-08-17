Cincinnati 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Date: August 17, 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka preview

10th seed Emma Raducanu will square off against Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

Raducanu created a huge buzz after her historic victory at the 2021 US Open but hasn’t been able to live up to expectations this season. She has registered 12 wins against 14 losses. The quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open and the Citi Open have been her best results so far, where she was seen off by eventual champions Iga Swiatek and Liudmila Samsonova respectively.

The teenager was set up against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in a much-anticipated first round clash in Cincinnati. Despite overwhelming support for the soon-retiring Williams, the 19-year-old remained unvexed throughout the encounter and pulled off a 6-4, 6-0 win against the tennis legend.

Azarenka hasn’t had any spectacular results this year either. The Belarusian has garnered 17 wins and nine losses so far.

She started her year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International but was ousted by Iga Swiatek in three sets. Recently, she also made the quarterfinals of the Citi Open, losing to Wang Xiyu in straight sets.

The two-time Australian Open champion progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open this year, but wasn’t able to advance past Barbora Krejcikova and lost in straight sets.

The former World No. 1 faced Kaia Kanepi in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. She was able to get through in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

The WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati will be the first time the duo will face off. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu +100 -0.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-125) Victoria Azarenka -125 +0.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Azarenka is a two-time Cincinnati Open champion, having lifted the title in 2013 and more recently in 2020. She will enter the match-up as the favorite.

The veteran tennis star is known for her offensive baseline game. Her two-handed backhand has been her weapon and she can hit it efficiently crosscourt as well as down-the-line. Azarenka doesn’t shy away from the net and will approach it to finish off points.

Raducanu, meanwhile, has a strong forehand. She places her shots well and hits the corners of the opponent’s court to generate winners. However, the Brit’s game is still evolving and Azarenka will look to count on her experience to make it to the third round.

Pick: Azarenka to win in three sets.

